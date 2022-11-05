FRSC Warns Nigerians Not to Use Lexus NX260, NX3650h, NX400h+ Due to Faulty Programming

Bennett Oghifo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised Nigerians against using Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between March 31, 2021 and April 26, 2022, because of the faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System.

The Commission said in a statement issued yesterday by its Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the warning became necessary because of the recent recall of 14,799 “defective” Lexus vehicles.

The statement said, “The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to draw the attention of the motoring public, particularly those who are presently using Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between 31 March 2021 to 26 April 2022, to a faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System, which has prompted the Company to recall the categories of the listed vehicles.”

Some Lexus NX260 vehicles with “defective” electric parking brake (EPB) systems have been recalled, FRSC said. “According to the report contained in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between 19 April 2021 and 15 July 2022,” FRSC said.

“The withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose safety hazards to their users thereby leading to crashes.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, is by this notice, admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and drivers of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified vehicles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap.”