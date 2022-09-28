‘APC Campaign Council Media Team ‘ll Deliver Tinubu in 2023’

Adedayo Akinwale



The Co- Director, Strategic Communication of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dr. Danladi Bako, has said that the media team of the campaign council has the capacity, capability and character to drive the media agenda of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign and also to win the presidential ballot convincingly.

Bako in a statement issued yesterday said the careful, deliberate and definitive assemblage of some of the finest, some of the most cerebral and temperate hands in Nigeria’s journalistic eco-system was barometer to measure and evaluate the seriousness and importance the Council, the National Working Committee (NWC) and indeed the party attaches to the electioneering imminent upon the team.

He said: “The extent to which print, electronic media have grown exponentially along with the unmistakable impact the media has globally on electioneering, the electoral process and its outcomes did not escape the attention of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate Sen Kashim Shettima in putting this armada together in readiness for the five months long battle ahead.”

“From the indefatigable editor and former Managing Director of Nigeria’s News Agency Bayo Onanuga to the irrepressible Senior Advocate of Nigeria Festus Keyamo, to the unflappable and audacious Femi Fani-Kayode to the unparalleled resourceful broadcaster Danladi Bako , the APC leadership couldn’t have made better choices for the task ahead.

“Add “General Overseer” Dele Alake and Blueprint newspaper’s Mohammed Idris to the mix and the die is cast. Along with this super – cast is a motley crowd of seasoned columnists like Sam Omatseye and ace broadcaster Babajide Kola Otitoju, who by conviviality are affiliated somehow to this stellar group of APC Media team whose support and inputs will always come in handy.”

Bako noted that from what he knows of this class of 2023 media moguls, he could promise they shall observe decorum, good conduct and a huge dose of civility in line with the Tinubu/Kashim Shettima philosophy.

“Without doubt this team has not only the capacity, capability and character to drive the media agenda of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign but also to win the presidential ballot convincingly.”