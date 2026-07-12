Globacom Rewards 115 Top Dealers with Cash, Cars at 2026 Partners’ Gala

Nigeria’s foremost digital solutions provider, Globacom, has reaffirmed its enduring commitment to rewarding excellence, loyalty and strategic partnership by honouring 115 of its highest-performing business partners with millions of Naira in cash, brand-new vehicles and other valuable prizes at the 2026 Glo Partners’ Reward Gala.

Held on Thursday at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the colourful event celebrated dealers whose outstanding performances between January and June 2026 significantly contributed to the company’s continued growth and market leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Globacom’s Cluster Head, Lagos 2, Abdul Rasaq Ande, described the gala as a celebration of the enduring partnership, shared vision and collaborative spirit that have remained central to Globacom’s remarkable journey over the past twenty-three years.

“Our partners have, over the years, been the bedrock of the Globacom ecosystem, and their success is our success,” he said.

Reflecting on the company’s evolution since commencing operations on 29 August 2003, Ande noted that Globacom had consistently distinguished itself through technological innovation, service excellence and sustained investment in telecommunications infrastructure. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to further investments in next-generation technologies and network expansion to ensure that customers continue to enjoy world-class services across Nigeria.

As part of its continuing drive to deliver greater value to subscribers, Globacom also unveiled a range of new consumer-focused initiatives, led by the ‘More Data More Value’ proposition, designed to ensure that every Naira spent by customers delivers superior digital value while reinforcing the company’s longstanding reputation for affordability and customer empowerment.

Business partners were equally briefed on several strategic technological innovations introduced to enhance customer experience, including Gloria, the AI-powered Glo Café voice assistant capable of providing customer support in six languages. The company also highlighted the expansion of its ‘Borrow Me Credit’ service to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for subscribers with low or exhausted balances, alongside the ongoing revitalisation of the Glo Café to deliver richer and more personalised digital experiences.

The evening combined business with celebration in an atmosphere of elegance and appreciation. One of the major highlights was the ‘Rep Your Region’ Best Dressed Competition, which showcased Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity through magnificent traditional attire. Alamin Muhammed Suleiman of Benjee Communication and Anthonia Agbasi of Chicadef Global Limited emerged winners in the male and female categories respectively, receiving cash prizes of ₦500,000 each.

Guests were also entertained by celebrated live-band maestro Segun Johnson, while renowned comedian Gordons, supported by television host and brand influencer Moet Abebe, ensured an evening filled with laughter, camaraderie and memorable moments.

Responding on behalf of the award recipients, Ademola Akinlabi, Managing Director of Demmy Global Resources, and Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya of Lambadaya Stores, expressed profound appreciation to Globacom for recognising outstanding dealers across multiple categories with brand-new vehicles, substantial cash rewards and other valuable incentives. They described the gesture as a remarkable demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustaining mutually beneficial partnerships.

The event, which concluded in the early hours of Friday, once again underscored Globacom’s unwavering philosophy that exceptional performance deserves exceptional recognition.

Through sustained investment in its people, partners, technology and infrastructure, the company continues to strengthen the foundations of Nigeria’s digital future while inspiring its business partners to deliver even greater value to millions of customers nationwide.