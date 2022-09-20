British Envoy Optimistic about Nigeria’s Role in Commonwealth

Funmi Ogundare



As world leaders converge on Westminster Abbey, London in the United Kingdom yesterday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, expressed hope that Nigeria would continue to play a prominent role in the Commonwealth considering the strong link between it and the United Kingdom.

Laing, who was a guest on The Morning Show on Arise News TV, said since Nigerian independence, the Queen played an important role in the evolution of the Commonwealth, and was able to bring about 56 countries together with other countries who were not originally part of the British Empire, joining.

According to her, “The Queen has played such an important role in that evolution and brought these ranges of countries together so much so that we have many members now who were not originally part British Empire. Rwanda and Cameroon have also joined, and most recently, Togo joined. I think that that signals success as the Head of the Commonwealth, bringing countries together.”

She noted that the Queen, having dedicated her life to service to all, was able to provide stability in times of turbulence.

Asked how King Charles III will be able to navigate the political murky waters, Laing described the issue of climate change as political, saying the decisions have to be made and he would be having weekly meetings with him, where he would be giving her his candid advice.

According to her, “He has had 70 years to prepare and it’s absolutely right that he should have used that time productively. He has done so much good work with his charity, and the Prince’s Trust, which has created so many opportunities for young people. He was an environmentalist when everybody was worried about the environment and he’s been proved to be absolutely right on climate change and biodiversity.

“There are many other things he’s been passionate about, including architecture. One of the strong meetings of minds between President Muhammadu Buhari and King Charles is on climate change and environment. Remember that at a meeting in Scotland in Dumfries House, President Buhari said to him ‘you were so ahead of the curve and I think you can take satisfaction in knowing that you were proved right’. And he said I was ahead of the curve, but I’ve taken the satisfaction from being proved right.”

The High Commissioner also emphasised on countries that have resolved to become republics as Barbados did recently, saying: “King Charles was asked about this at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Rwanda, and he said such can be done smoothly without any rancour. It is of course for each country to decide how they should be governed, and that evolution will continue.

“I think what the world wants to see is nevertheless a very strong Commonwealth, those countries still remaining members of the Commonwealth-family of 56 nations-because what unites these nations, regardless of who their head of state is, is a commitment to the Commonwealth charter around democracy good governance, human rights, and values.

“Particularly, in light of the enormous tensions we’re seeing today, including the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine, it becomes even more important for countries to share those values to remain in solidarity to work together to solve problems. King Charles III as head of the Commonwealth will have an enormously important role in guiding and leading the 56 nations to come together to solve problems together. There will be an evolution and everyone is absolutely resigned to that, and there’s no problem with that.”