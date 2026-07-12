Nestlé Nigeria Reiterates Commitment to Creating Enabling Environments for Youth Entrepreneurship

Abuja, Nigeria – Nestlé Nigeria and Activate Success International Foundation (ASIF) reaffirm their existing eight-year partnership to advance youth entrepreneurship and empowerment across the country. Building on a robust history of collaboration, the alliance continues to transform ideas into viable businesses, nurture innovation, and contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic development

Nestlé Nigeria has restated its commitment to building ecosystems that support young Nigerians to turn ideas into viable businesses and contribute to national development.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Victoria Uwadoka, made this known during the National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Summit, YEEP 2026, recently organised by Activate Success International Foundation in Abuja.

Speaking at the Summit themed “Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Courage and Impact”, Uwadoka said platforms like YEEP are critical in a country where over 70% of the population are young people.

She described this year’s focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, courage and impact as timely.

According to her, entrepreneurship is about identifying opportunities and creating value, while innovation challenges young people to think differently.

Uwadoka said courage enables young people to move forward despite uncertainty, and that true impact is measured by sustained success, not just momentary wins.

She urged the young participants to be willing to work, learn and improve, assuring them that corporate leaders and partners are ready to support them.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to be a part of the YEEP 2026 Summit, a platform that is dedicated to empowering the young people to transform their ideas into opportunities and their talents into enterprise. Your ideas are only ideas until you bring them to life.

“This year’s theme is very, very important. It’s speaking about entrepreneurship. It’s speaking about innovation. It’s speaking about courage. And it’s speaking about impact. And I don’t know any other example that will be more beautiful than the idea that has brought us together here today.

“Money, support, finances flow to solutions. If you have an idea today that meets needs and that improves lives, that is an idea that is worth investing in.

“As corporate leaders, we want to reiterate our responsibility to create enabling environments where entrepreneurship can continue to flourish, not just for this generation, but for generations to come,” she said.

Uwadoka commended Activate Success International Foundation for 11 years of consistent work in youth empowerment, and 9 years of hosting the YEEP conference.

She also acknowledged partners including Flutterwave, the government and industry leaders present at the Summit for ensuring that dreams are realized.

She congratulated the Founder of Activate Successful International Foundation, Mrs Love Idoko-Uloko and the young entrepreneurs in attendance on the success of the event, praying for Nigeria’s progress.

“God bring us to the dream that we all have. And God give us the young people and the talent that will continue to drive Nigeria forward. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Uwadoka prayed.