MTN Nigeria Unveils Bundled Broadband, Router Plans to Boost Internet Access

MTN Nigeria has introduced bundled broadband solutions that combine data plans with compatible routers as part of efforts to expand broadband penetration and improve internet access for homes, small businesses and professionals across the country.

The telecommunications company said the initiative is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet among households, entrepreneurs, students and remote workers while supporting wider broadband adoption in Nigeria.

The new offerings include a 30GB broadband data bundle with a 4G Standard Router for N9,000, a 60GB broadband data bundle with a 4G Premium Router for N14,500, and a Broadband Unlimited Standard Plan with a 5G Router for N40,000.

Chief Broadband Officer at MTN Nigeria, Egerton Idehen, said the company remains committed to expanding access to quality connectivity through innovative and affordable broadband solutions.

“At MTN, we are constantly innovating to ensure that more Nigerians enjoy the benefits of reliable, high-quality connectivity. Broadband has become an essential service for modern living, enabling people to work, learn, create and stay connected,” he said.

According to Idehen, the bundled offerings are designed to make broadband more affordable while empowering individuals, households and businesses with the connectivity required for everyday activities.

He added that the initiative would accelerate digital inclusion and broadband adoption across Nigeria while delivering greater value to customers.

MTN said the solutions build on its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio, leveraging its 4G and 5G networks to deliver reliable internet connectivity for homes and small businesses by combining data plans, devices and the company’s nationwide network coverage.