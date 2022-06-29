Man Utd Near De Jong’s Agreement 

Manchester United are close to finalising an agreement with Barcelona over primary transfer target Frenkie de Jong, 90min understands.

New United manager Erik ten Hag identified De Jong as his priority target upon his appointment last month, and negotiations have been open for a number of weeks.

Talks progressed well over the weekend and have continued in the early part of this week, and the two clubs have now agreed the broad principle of a deal that will be worth around €80m all-in.

The deal is likely to be comprised of a guaranteed fee of €65m (£56m), with add-ons in place to take the transfer to Barcelona’s asking price. Barcelona have told United that they would like the deal to be concluded by July 1 in order for them to progress with other business, and sources from United have confirmed they expect that to be the case.

One issue holding up completion of the deal is over payments to De Jong and his agent from Barcelona, though that is close to being resolved.

United are hopeful that De Jong will join the club in the coming days, and be a member of the travelling party for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The squad set off on July 8.

90min revealed there was mutual interest from Ten Hag and De Jong to work together again on May 12, and Ten Hag‘s presence at Old Trafford is believed to be a key factor in De Jong’s decision to make the move.

United have wanted to complete the deal for De Jong before moving on to other transfer targets, with Ajax winger Antony among their top summer priorities. The club are also looking at the potential signing of a new centre half – with both Lisandro Martinez and Pau Torres on their radar.

A contract has also been offered to free agent Christian Eriksen, with United hopeful the player accepts to join them following the expiration of his deal at Brentford.