Late Kwara PDP Spokesman, Ashaolu Laid to Rest in Odo-Owa

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Amidst tears and wailing, the remains of late spokesman of the Kwara State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Babatunde Dare Ashaolu, was laid to rest yesterday at his home town, Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

He was laid to rest at Chief S. J. Ashaolu compound along Erinmope Road, Odo-Owa.

Late Ashaolu died two weeks ago 24 hours after celebrating his 47th birthday in Abuja.

Prior to his burial, a candle light and special service was organised for him in Ilorin by members of the family and PDP in the state.

In his sermon, the Archdeacon, Odo-Owa Archdeaconry, Rev. Mathew Adeoti, admonished the certainty of death, urging the people to serve God more, live for others and do good to humanity.

He advised the government at all levels to be conscious that there is suffering and hunger in land, calling on them to do everything possible to fulfill their campaign promises as the people are hungry and education only seems to be available for the rich and well-to-do.

He lauded the family, the PDP family, under the leadership of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, his friends at home and in the diaspora and everyone who contributed towards giving him a befitting burial rite.

Rev. Adeoti prayed to God to give the deceased eternal rest.

Some members of the PDP and well wishers that attended the burial of the deceased described him as a quiet and humble person.

An associate of the deceased, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir said that, “Late Ashaoul was a good man, who always wanted to do good to others.”

He said that he has remained a great leader that the members of the PDP will forever miss, praying to God to give the deceased eternal rest.

Among dignitaries that graced the burial event include the deceased aging father, Chief S.J. Ashaolu, the deceased wife, Mrs. Olabisi Ashaolu, the deceased elder sister, Mrs. Omotayo Ashaolu and other siblings.

Others include, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Prof. Mohammed Gana Yisa, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, PDP youths and women leaders and well wishers.

