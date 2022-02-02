House Condemns Hanifa’s Murder, Condoles with Family

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday condemned the killing of a five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, describing it as saddening.

Hanifa, a pupil of Nobel Kids School at Kwanar Dakata in the Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, was kidnapped and murdered by the proprietor of the school, Abdulmalik Tanko, and two others.

The House resolved to constitute a delegation to see how they can commiserate with Kano State Government and the family of the deceased.

It also mandated its Committee on Justice, Human Rights and Civil Society to ensure compliance.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Idris (APC, Kano).

Moving the motion, Idris recalled the tragic incident which occurred in the state on January 20, 2022.

He commended security operatives in the state and the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on the roles they played in ensuring that justice was rendered.

The lawmaker said: “It’s a very sad one even globally that a five-year-old girl was kidnapped by her teacher in school and eventually killed by him. My prayer is to appreciate the efforts of the security operatives in Kano and the state Governor, Ganduje, who played a very vital role in the issue by ensuring that justice has been rendered in respect of the late Hanifa Abubakar.”

Contributing, the House Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed that he spoke with the deceased father, prayed for God to console them.

He said: “It was indeed a very sad occurrence in Kano State; I was able to talk to the father of the young girl a few days ago, and his situation and that of his family is really bad. We pray that God will console them.”

The lawmakers later observed a minute silence for the deceased.

