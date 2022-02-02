Gunmen Raid Niger Communities Despite Govt’s Assurance

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Despite assurance given by the state government that it will deploy air and land troops to ward off insurgents from communities in the state the terrorists have again raided two local governments killing 14 people some of them said to be security personnel.

The latest attacks took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Tasan Kura in Rafi Local Government and Kwanan Dutse in Mariga local Government.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that three villagers were killed by the marauders in Ishau in the Paikoro local government also on Monday evening.

It was gathered that a large number of villagers were injured in the affected Communities where herds of cattle were also rustled by the gunmen.

According to an eyewitness, 26 villagers mostly women were kidnapped at Tasan Kura while the number of those abducted from other villages across the local governments were said to be over 100.

“People are now migrating from the troubled villages to safe places” one community leader told THISDAY.

It was learnt that people in Adunu village were running to Paiko while those in Mariga area have been relocating to Bangi.

According to reports, the bandits were abducting the villagers in their numbers to use them as shields because they have realised that air operations will not be carried when the villagers are in their custody.

The Police and the state government have not reacted to the latest incidents.

