Africa Prudential Showcases Robust H1 Financial performance at Investor Call

Africa Prudential Plc, a leading provider of share registration services and capital market solutions, successfully hosted its H1 2026 Investor Call in Lagos, convening institutional investors, shareholders, investment analysts, regulators, and members of the investment community to discuss the company’s financial performance, strategic priorities, and outlook.

Africa Prudential reported another strong half-year performance, demonstrating strong corporate governance and resilience, and the effectiveness of its growth strategy despite an evolving macroeconomic environment. During the call, management presented the company’s robust financial performance for H1, 2026, highlighting gross earnings of N4.28 billion, representing a 27% YoY growth from N3.34 billion the previous year. Profit before tax soared to N2.41 billion, growing by 22%, while profit after tax climbed to N1.59 billion, showing an 18% increase.

Net operating income rose to N4.21 billion, indicating an impressive 27% increase from last year’s performance, total assets grew to N46.53 billion, showing a 13% jump; and shareholders’ fund rose to N12.52 billion, at a 13% growth rate. A key question from investors focused on the company’s ability to sustain earnings growth in an environment where interest rates may begin to moderate. Responding to the question, the MD/CEO, Dr. Catherine Nwosu, said: “Interest rates influence our treasury income positively, but that is why we are deliberately diversifying our revenue streams.

Our strategy is to grow recurring fee-based business lines such as our digital solutions, KYC services, AGM technology, Probate services, and the SabiVest mobile app. Over time, this will reduce our reliance on interest income and create a more balanced and resilient earnings mix.”