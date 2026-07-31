Modereola: NIMASA Repositioning New Generation for Blue Economy Growth

Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, has reaffirmed that Nigerian youths remain at the heart of the country’s Marine and Blue Economy Policy, stressing that Nigeria’s ambition to become Africa’s Blue Giant will be driven by the younger generation. He stated this in a keynote address at the 10th Taiwo Afolabi Annual Maritime (TAAM) Lecture at the University of Lagos.

Represented by the Director, Reforms Coordination and Blue Economy, Mrs. Nneka Obianyor, he commended SIFAX Group for sustaining the initiative over the past decade. He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Blue Economy Agenda is central to economic diversification and that the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has mandated NIMASA to equip young Nigerians with the skills and opportunities to drive the sector.

Mobereola highlighted key youth-centric initiatives of NIMASA to include, the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), newly introduced Blue Economy Accelerator Initiative, skills acquisition centres located in the six-geopolitical zones and the establishment of Institute of Maritime Studies in some Nigerian universities; describing them as strategic interventions to build capacity, create jobs, and encourage innovation among young Nigerians.

In the same vein, NIMASA engaged doctoral and master’s students from the University of Lagos in an interactive knowledge-sharing session, led by the Director of Cabotage Services, Ms. Gloria Anyasodo.