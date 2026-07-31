WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Expands Scholarship Scheme, Welcomes 52 New Beneficiaries

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria has expanded its educational support initiative with the award of scholarships to 52 new beneficiaries, comprising 47 students from its host communities and 5 children of employees, bringing the total number of beneficiaries under the WACT Scholarship Scheme to 193.

The scholarship award ceremony, held recently was attended by the WACT Management team, the Country CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, community leaders from WACT’s host communities, parents, guardians, employees and student beneficiaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, WACT Managing Director, Courage Obadagbonyi, described the scholarship programme as an investment in the future of the students and the communities they represent.

“This scholarship programme is aimed at empowering students to shine as leaders and contributors to their families, their communities, Rivers State and Nigeria at large.”

Obadagbonyi congratulated the beneficiaries for their academic achievements and commended their parents and guardians for supporting their educational journeys.

“The singular fact that you are here as a beneficiary of the WACT Scholarship Scheme is a testament that you are not only intelligent but also diligent and dedicated to your studies.”

He noted that the event marked the fifth edition of the scholarship award ceremony since the launch of WACT’s transformation initiatives in 2021, which strengthened engagement with host communities through the pillars of Transparency, Visibility and Inclusivity.

The Country CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke described the scholarship scheme as one of the company’s most impactful social sustainability initiatives, noting that investing in education aligns with the organisation’s broader purpose of facilitating trade and supporting national development.