China to Boast Trade, Deepen Collaboration Withn Nigeria via Cultural Exchange

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Consul General Of the People’s Republic of China, Lagos, Ms Yan Yuqing, has said that her country will continue to use cultural exchange to boost trade and deepen collaboration in Nigeria.

Speaking as a visitor to Grace Schools in Lagos, Yuqing, said that they will continue to use language to boost trade and deepen collaboration between both countries.

While commending the interest in Nigerian Children to learn Mandarin language from early age, she stressed that language helps in boosting

She pledged to galvanize the Chinese business community in Nigeria to support the school in their quest to use language to enhance the trade relationship between both countries.

According to her, “This year marks the 55th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. And I believe that we will have an even better and brighter future between China and Nigeria. So long-lasting friendship.

“And also you know that our president is very focused on the development of Africa. Especially he proposed three main areas, industrialisation, agricultural modernisation, and talent development.

“So I think that in talent development we can do more, especially in technology transfer and also in vocational education. Yes, we can make a win-win cooperation and cultural exchange like what we are witnessing today is a good way to boost trade. I promised to galvanise the Chinese business community in Lagos to come to your school for more cultural programmes.”

With globalisation, she said learning Mandarin becomes necessary for kids from a young age as they have been teaching Mandarin for almost 16 years now.

She stressed that language has the power to bridge barriers and foster friendship.

“Well we have Chinese teachers, and also you know now, even if you have a degree you might not get a job. But if you say you can speak Mandarin, the job is yours. Because I’ve heard that in England just with A-level Mandarin you can get a managerial position,” she said.