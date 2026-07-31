Rotary Club Donates Wellness Kits to Paedatric Cancer Warriors at LUTH 

Rotary Club of Ewutuntun is set to host the Rotary International District 9111 Governor, Bukola Bakare and her entourage on official visit on Saturday, August 1, 2026 between 8 am and 1 pm.

According to the President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rotarian Oswald Ikegbulam disclosed that “ the DG official visit commences at 8am with presentation of ten boxes of wellness kits to the Paedatric cancer warriors at LUTH Idi-Araba, Lagos.”

Rotarian Oswald stated, “The outreach reflects Rotary’s commitment to bringing hope, comfort, and encouragement to children battling cancer and their families.”

In his words, “Together we can make a meaningful difference by standing with our little warriors fighting cancer and remind them that they are not alone.”

The Service Project Chairman and President – elect, Rotarian Folasade Arike Akinsanya revealed that Rotary Club of Ewutuntun is proud to launch its Interest-Free Micro Credit Loan Scheme for 25 Small businesses, empowering hardworking entrepreneurs with financial support to grow their businesses without the burden of interest.”

She stated, “The DG,Rotarian Bukola Bakare and the Club President, Rotarian Oswald will present cheques to beneficiaries at 11 am at the meeting venue, JoyGate Hotel, Airport Road,Lagos.”