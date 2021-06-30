3,000 APC Members Defect to PDP in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji

More than 3000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Toro Local Government Area (TLGA) of Bauchi State have decamped to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile the Bauchi State Chapter of the PDP has denied that the Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, might dump the PDP for the APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

Majority of those that left the APC for the PDP said that they joined the APC because of President Muhammadu Buhari, but their aim of supporting the party has failed because Buhari’s administration failed to make any significant impact in their areas.

They alleged that all their elected representatives at both national and state levels have performed below par as they have refused to influence any development to the area stressing.

Their Spokesperson, Mr. Bala Ahmad Zalau, said: “The best option for them is to leave the APC in order to team up with the PDP led by the Governor Bala Mohammed in its resolve to develop the state’s infrastructure and build up the people.”

The Bauchi South Zonal Vice Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Idris Hassan Zaranda, received the new entrants in to the PDP and told them that they made the right choice to come back home.

Zaranda assured the new PDP members that they would be well accommodated in the party saying that, “as members of the PDP, as soon as all formalities are concluded, you will be fully integrated into the party.

He said that people were attracted to the PDP because of the good leadership quality of the party has demonstrated in the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

