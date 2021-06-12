UFC’S Usman to Build Academy in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman has disclosed his plan to set up a sporting academy in the country.

Usman, nicknamed Nigeria’s Nightmare, made this known during his visit to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja on Friday.

The professional mixed martial artist, who have been away from Nigeria for over a decade, said he was happy to be home, despite discouragement from individuals.

The Auchi-born international sports celebrity, made known his intention of setting up an academy to train Nigerian youths on his expertise: kick-boxing, boxing and mixed martial arts.

Usman, while encouraging youths to work hard, noted that no impossibility is insurmountable if believed.

Receiving him, an elated Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that his homecoming, brings a message of hope, to signify Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

Dabiri-Erewa described him as a kind-hearted Champion, who wants to empower the youths of Nigeria, in his area of sports.

She called on other Nigerian Diaspora to follow Usman’s noble example, in contributing to the country’s development, in their various capacities.

The NiDCOM Boss stated that the Commission is ever ready to assist him towards implementing his vision.

