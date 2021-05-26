Firm to Launch New Real Estate Project

A fast-rising real estate entrepreneur and Chairman of Prince Luxury Group, Nduka John Omoha, said his firm is set to launch a master plan which would disrupt ‘architectural imagination’ and set a new standard in the real estate sector in Nigeria.

Omoha, who revealed this at a media parley recently, promised surprise in the sector, adding that he is armed with a strategic playbook that would distinguish him from the crowd.

According to him, “My new project is coming to disrupt architectural imagination and introduce a new trend with features and facilities that cannot be found anywhere in Nigeria.

“In bringing this project to life, the company scrutinised projects around Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country, studying the best estate projects in Lagos. Armed with this information, Prince Luxury Group has created exclusive features and facilities that give would give it a competitive edge over others.

“After the completion of this new project, I believe it will not only compete with the best estates in Nigeria but with other notable luxury condominiums around the world.”

Omoha stated that the project would change the definition of luxury as far as residential estates are concerned, promising that it will have at its heart luxury as well as affordability without compromising standard.

He said: “A holistic warfare game plan that uses the elements of surprise and speed in the execution of innovative ideas to achieve the impossible is in the offing.”

Omoha also revealed that his inspiration was influenced by the iconic architectures in Dubai, UAE, maintaining that the project stands at the very core of sophistication, art and architecture.

The Prince Luxury Group is a conglomerate with portfolios in real estate, logistics and stock investments since 2015 in Nigeria, Hong Kong with its headquarters in Lagos.

