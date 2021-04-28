Lagos Targets Conversion of One Million Vehicles to Autogas

By Peter Uzoho

Lagos State Government has outlined plans for the conversion of one million vehicles, representing 25 per cent of the four million vehicles in the state, to Autogas over a four-year period.

The state said the move was in line with the federal government’s commitment to emission reductions through the national Gas Expansion Plan.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, Mr. Olatere Odusote, disclosed this at a recent two-day sensitisation and advocacy workshop on the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for industry stakeholders.

The workshop, with the theme: “Stimulating Lagos State Socio-economic Growth through LPG Adoption,” was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources with the support of the Office of the Vice President, the National LPG Expansion Plan and the German International Development Agency (GIZ).

According to him, “Nigeria can showcase Lagos as its flagship economy in addition to other pilot states. Lagos State has over four million vehicles and our plan is to commence with the conversion of 25 percent (1,000,000 vehicles) over a four-year period.”

Odusote, explained that the plan will also involve the deployment and roll out of LPG and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centers in partnership with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and the rolling out of Autogas dispenser on the forecourts and standalone Autogas stations across the five divisions of Lagos State.

He stated that the Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC)’s retail filling stationsoe in Lagos will act as an enabler for gas–for-transport in Lagos.

He further said the vision was to ensure that each station could supply the different types of fueling options such as petrol, diesel, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) LPG and CNG to the end user at affordable prices in support of the federal government’s mandate.

He added that the state’s gas-for-domestic scheme focused on the deepening of LPG for cooking, through the conversion of Lagosians from the use of dirty fuels such as charcoal, kerosene and firewood.

Odusote hinted that the IOGC will deploy two LPG cylinder filling plants in the state, with a total capacity of 50MT (40mt in Ikorodu, and 10mt in Amuwo-Odofin respectively, in the next two months.

“We envisage having a state-wide retail network of strategically located LPG filling plants and a fleet of trucks, offering our customers the opportunity to easily refill their cylinders.

“The IOGC LPG Scheme will eventually result in supporting and promoting the reticulation of all estates in Lagos State,” he explained.

However, for gas-to-power, the commissioner said the goal of the government was to drive gas supply to underserved areas in the state and stimulate demand for gas-powered industries, while also expanding commerce into neighbouring West African countries.

“We believe that these innovative developments targeted at reducing carbon emission in the state is imperative to creating the healthy environment that we so solely need for its continuously increasing populace and towards building a sustainable Lagos.

“In conclusion, we strongly believe that the adoption and utilisation of LPG will have a positive impact on our environment, health and economy,” he noted.

He said the partnership with the National LPG Expansion Implementation Programme was essential to achieving the state’s objectives.

