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• Explains safeguards, jurisdictional boundaries between federal, state police

•Lists education, tax, security reforms as major achievements of 10th Assembly

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed that the National Assembly is working with the executive and other stakeholders on an operational legal framework to guide the proposed establishment of state police and prevent political office holders from abusing the security institution.

Bamidele said the additional legislation would address concerns over possible interference by state governors, clarify the respective responsibilities of federal and state police authorities, and establish the institutional safeguards required for effective policing.

He explained that although the constitutional amendment providing for state police had received approval from all 36 State Houses of Assembly, its implementation would require a detailed legal framework setting out the operational modalities.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the Senate Leader said the constitutional amendment had been transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

He added that the National Assembly was conscious of the need to ensure that the introduction of state police did not create another avenue for political oppression.

He said: “One of the concerns Nigerians have expressed is that state police could be abused by governors or whoever happens to be in power. We must take those concerns seriously.

“Every ruling party can become an opposition party, and every opposition party can become a ruling party. Therefore, whatever law we make must be one that will work for everybody, irrespective of who is in power.”

According to him, the proposed operational legislation would establish the institutional structures for state policing, including the composition and responsibilities of state police service commissions, as well as the relationship between federal and state police formations.

He added that the legislation would also determine the circumstances under which the federal police could assume responsibility in matters involving state police operations.

Bamidele explained that the Constitution could not reasonably accommodate every operational detail, insisting that the necessary provisions would be contained in an Act of Parliament.

He said, “Once the President assents to the constitutional amendment, we will still need an operational law that will spell out the modalities.

“The existing Police Act will have to be amended to address the federal police, while another framework will provide for the operation of state police,” he said.

The Senate Leader identified the state police initiative as one of the significant institutional reforms being pursued by the 10th National Assembly, alongside changes in taxation, education, the financial sector and other areas of national development.

On the tax reform laws, Bamidele said the National Assembly passed four bills designed to establish a fairer and more humane tax system, prevent multiple taxation and provide relief for low-income earners and qualifying businesses.

He said the reforms were intended to ensure that those with greater financial capacity paid more taxes, while individuals and businesses below specified thresholds were protected from unnecessary tax burdens.

He also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) legislation as a major intervention by the legislature, explaining that it was designed to prevent financially disadvantaged students from abandoning higher education because of their inability to pay.

According to him, hundreds of thousands of students have benefited from the scheme, which seeks to make access to higher education depend more on ability and determination than the financial circumstances of parents.

On constituency development, Bamidele listed healthcare facilities, road construction, diagnostic centres, ambulances, markets, mini stadia and empowerment programmes among projects facilitated in Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

He said the projects were identified through consultations with traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders, stressing that effective representation required responding to the needs expressed by constituents.

The Senate Leader also defended the National Assembly’s handling of investigations and resolutions, explaining that legislative resolutions were generally advisory and did not automatically compel the executive to implement recommendations.

He said while parliamentary committees could investigate public issues and submit reports for adoption by the chambers, implementation ultimately depended on the executive, unlike legislation that became binding after completing the constitutional process.

On political violence ahead of the 2027 general election, Bamidele condemned attacks and intimidation across political divides, insisting that electoral competition must not become a justification for violence.

He said democracy depended on the freedom of citizens to support candidates and parties of their choice, adding that political leaders should persuade voters through their records, programmes and alternative policy proposals.

The Senate Leader, who disclosed that he had personally survived a shooting during a political rally, urged security agencies to enforce existing laws without fear or favour.

He also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects, arguing that the administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of petrol subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange regime, were beginning to attract investment and improve economic prospects.

Although he acknowledged that low-income Nigerians were experiencing hardship, he maintained that the reforms were necessary for long-term economic stability.

On concerns that the Senate had become a rubber stamp for the executive, Bamidele argued that cooperation among the arms of government should not be confused with the abandonment of legislative independence.

He said the National Assembly must exercise its constitutional oversight responsibilities while recognising that governance also required consultation, negotiation and consensus-building.

Bamidele further identified the proposed special seats for women as a priority for the legislature, explaining that the proposal would create additional representation for women in the House of Representatives and Senate.

He said the proposal, which had received support from the President and First Lady, remained among the important legislative issues requiring attention.

The Senate Leader maintained that the 10th National Assembly had pursued reforms through consultation and consensus, expressing optimism that the benefits of the measures would become more evident in the coming years.