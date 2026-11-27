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Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced activities to mark its 20th anniversary, with plans to strengthen digital regulation, improve compliance and attract more investment into Lagos State’s outdoor advertising industry.

The Agency said the anniversary, themed: “The Journey: 20 Years of Regulation, Innovation and Impact,” would provide an opportunity to review its achievements since 2006 and examine the future of outdoor advertising in the State.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, said the Agency had evolved from a traditional billboard regulator into a technology-driven institution focused on efficiency, transparency and improved service delivery.

He explained that LASAA was established in 2006 to bring order, structure and professionalism to outdoor advertising through the regulation and management of signage and advertising displays across Lagos.

According to him, the Agency has introduced digital platforms, including the LASAA One App, Digital Directory and QR code-enabled mobile advertising permits, to simplify regulatory processes and improve services to operators.

Akiolu said the initiatives were designed to strengthen compliance, promote transparency and make it easier for advertising practitioners and other stakeholders to access the Agency’s services.

He also highlighted LASAA’s environmental and social responsibility programmes, including Take-Back-the-City, which focuses on removing unauthorised advertising materials, and School Storm, which converts discarded advertising banners into school bags for pupils in public schools.

He said the School Storm programme was being implemented in partnership with the OMO DAADA Initiative as part of efforts to promote recycling and support communities.

Akiolu stressed that the Agency’s responsibilities went beyond revenue generation to ensuring public safety, environmental protection and the orderly development of Lagos.

Looking ahead, he said LASAA would strengthen regulatory compliance, encourage responsible investment and deepen collaboration with industry stakeholders to support the growth of outdoor advertising.

The anniversary activities will begin with a Sports Fiesta on 25 November, followed by an exhibition on 2 December.

The celebration will climax on 3 December with the LASAA@20 Anniversary Conference and Exhibition and a Gala Night.

The main conference, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will have Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the expected Chief Host.

The event will bring together government officials, advertising practitioners, corporate organisations, media executives, academics and other stakeholders to discuss regulation, technology, investment opportunities, environmental sustainability and the future of the industry.

Akiolu thanked the Lagos State Government, industry operators, staff and the media for their contributions to the Agency’s development over the past two decades.

He said the anniversary would provide an opportunity to prepare LASAA for future challenges rather than merely celebrate past achievements.

“As we celebrate this milestone, our focus must remain on the future. We must continue to innovate, strengthen our institutions and work collaboratively to ensure that the outdoor advertising industry remains safe, orderly, attractive and economically viable,” he said.

He invited advertising practitioners, corporate organisations, the media and members of the public to participate in the anniversary activities.