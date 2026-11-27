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• Removes Hassan Imam in leadership change

•Declares decision consistent with its mandate to promote safe, sound and stable financial system

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Murtala Mohammed as acting Managing Director/Chief Executive of Keystone Bank Limited.

He replaces Mr. Hassan Imam, in another leadership change at the bank which is currently under federal government control.

The appointment, which takes effect from November 26, 2026, was announced in a statement issued by CBN Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department, Mr. Michael Akuka.

The apex bank it did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Imam’s exit or the reasons for the latest leadership change.

The CBN said the appointment was made pursuant to its powers under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

The regulator said the decision was consistent with its mandate to promote a safe, sound and stable financial system.

It also moved to reassure customers and depositors that the leadership change would not disrupt the bank’s operations, insisting that banking services would continue normally and customers’ deposits remained secure.

The CBN stated, “Keystone Bank Limited remains fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and depositors’ funds remaining secure.”

The latest intervention comes against the backdrop of a prolonged regulatory and ownership crisis surrounding the lender.

Chronicle of regulatory intervention

Keystone Bank was established in August 2011 after the CBN revoked the operating licence of Bank PHB Plc, with the new institution acquiring the failed bank’s assets and deposit liabilities through the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) initially held the bank’s shares before selling the institution to the Sigma Golf-Riverbank Consortium in March 2017.

However, the CBN, on January 10, 2024, dissolved the bank’s board and management alongside those of Union Bank and Polaris Bank, citing violations of provisions of BOFIA 2020.

The regulator had identified regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failures, disregard for licensing conditions and activities capable of threatening financial stability among the concerns necessitating the intervention.

Following the dissolution, the apex bank appointed Hassan Imam as Managing Director/Chief Executive and Chioma A. Mang as Executive Director to oversee Keystone Bank.

The bank’s ownership structure subsequently came under legal scrutiny after the federal government, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), challenged the acquisition of the institution by its former shareholders.

On February 11, 2025, the Lagos State Special Offences Court ordered the forfeiture of the shares previously held by the former shareholders to the federal government, effectively transferring ownership of the bank to the government.

The development was subsequently confirmed by the bank, which said the forfeiture covered 6.3 billion ordinary shares.

Following the court decision, the CBN assured customers that the institution remained safe and operational, while promising continued regulatory oversight to protect depositors and other stakeholders.

The CBN however, said it remained committed to safeguarding depositors’ interests and ensuring the continued soundness and stability of the banking sector.