Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigeria can no longer rely on good laws alone to meet global expectations on asset recovery, the Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Rev David Ugolor, has warned.

He said under the new Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regime, the country must now show concrete results including assets traced, frozen, seized and confiscated.

Ugolor spoke at a one-day workshop for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and journalists on the FATF Asset Recovery Guidance and Nigeria’s Expectations Under the New Regime, organised by ANEEJ yesterday in Abuja.

He explained that while the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022 (POCA), gave Nigeria a consolidated legal framework, the global standard has since moved further.

According to him, “Asset recovery must be a policy priority, with countries expected to show results. Nigeria loses significant public resources to corruption, money laundering and other illicit financial flows. Recovering the proceeds deters wrongdoing and returns stolen assets to the people they were taken from.

“In November 2023, FATF strengthened Recommendations 4 and 38, and on 4 November 2025 published its first comprehensive Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices,” he said.

“The Guidance, though not binding, is clear. It covers proceeds of all serious crime, draws on more than 85 case examples from the FATF Global Network and is written for a wide audience, including civil society,” Ugolor said.

He said meeting the new expectation is not the job of government agencies alone and therefore called on CSOs and journalists to monitor performance, generate evidence, advocate for reform, and inform the public.

He said effective asset recovery goes beyond identifying, tracing and recovering stolen assets.

“It goes to transparent management, accountability and responsible utilization for citizens. Recovered assets, when transparently managed and properly utilised, can fund development, restore public trust and demonstrate that corruption does not pay,” he said.

Ugolor said the workshop was meant to close the knowledge gap while also supporting Commitment 10 of the OGP National Action Plan IV to strengthen asset recovery and management in Nigeria.

He thanked the UK Government, through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), for funding the Tackling Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) through Asset Recovery and Management and Countering Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation Financing in Nigeria project.