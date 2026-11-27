Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the president of Christ Embassy, also known as Believers’ LoveWorld, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, as a role model, saying the tributes to his late mother reflect the good upbringing she gave her children.

Jonathan spoke at a night of tributes held yesterday in Benin City in honour of Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, mother of the renowned cleric.

He said the accounts shared by speakers, particularly her grandchildren, showed that the deceased lived an exemplary life and instilled strong Christian values in her family.

Jonathan stated, “When I listened to the tributes of the three grandchildren, I nodded my head and said she has done well for us. I remember the words used by one of them that their grandmother used the scriptures to teach them, admonish them, and encourage them.”

Jonathan said the occasion should be seen as a celebration of the life and legacy of the deceased rather than a period of mourning.

He said, “We are not mourning. We are celebrating our mother. I am very happy to join you to celebrate her.”

He urged those present to reflect on the kind of legacy they were building and what their children and grandchildren would remember them for.

He stated, “So many good things have been said about her, and they are enough for us to ask ourselves: what would people say about us? What will our grandchildren say about us?

“And especially for the ladies, what will my daughters-in-law say about me? Can you teach them the Word of God and live by it?”

Presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, described the deceased as a virtuous woman whose life and commitment to God were evident in the upbringing of her children.

Obi said, “Everybody can testify to her goodness. One mother, seven children, all serving God. We know she is enjoying the bosom of the Lord and praying for us.”

Former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, described Deaconess Oyakhilome as a compassionate woman who, alongside her late husband, played a significant role in encouraging him during a difficult period in his life.

Omobude stated, “At a time, I went through some storm. Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome and her very dear departed husband, I recall their counsel, their encouragement and their words of wisdom, which guided me.

“I am happy that she lived a very fulfilled life and has gifted the world with such wonderful children.”

In his sermon, Pastor Tom Amenkhienan described the deceased as a strict and disciplined woman, who treated him like her own son.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Edo State Deputy Governor, Chief Mike Ogiadomhe; former Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; and former Edo State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Oyonude Kure