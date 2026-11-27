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• Inaugurates Ekwulobia flyover, shopping mall, other projects in Anambra, lauds Soludo’s foresight

•Canvasses national cohesion, political inclusion at town hall meeting with traditional rulers, community leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Vice President Kashim Shettima has stressed that partisan politics must never stop or hinder national development, saying the government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the progress and prosperity of every state of the federation, irrespective of political affiliation.

Shettima maintained that the collective responsibility of improving the living conditions of Nigerians transcended party loyalty. He charged state governors and local government chairmen to translate the increased revenues accruing to their respective tiers of government into tangible benefits for citizens.

Shettima spoke on Thursday in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, where he inaugurated the Ekwulobia Flyover Complex, Tower of Light, Shopping Mall, and ancillary structures executed by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Insisting that the revenue windfall from the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms must be translated into visible, everyday relief for Nigerians, Shettima explained that the reforms were designed to strengthen the financial capacity of all tiers of government to discharge their constitutional responsibilities, irrespective of political affiliation.

According to him, “The increased revenues available to our states and local governments offer their leaders greater scope to discharge their responsibilities. The success of a governor, irrespective of political affiliation, is an outcome in which the Federal Government has a stake.

“However, the increase in revenue would count for little if it failed to improve the living conditions of our people. We often overlook this dimension of our federal system.”

Shettima said “Many of the responsibilities that touch the daily lives of our citizens fall within the concurrent and residual powers of the states and the statutory functions of our local government councils. The resources available to each tier of government must ultimately translate into better public services and opportunities for the citizen.”

The vice president commended Soludo for prioritising infrastructure that addressed the social and commercial needs of the people, underscoring the importance of strategic public investments in driving productivity, reducing the cost of doing business, and stimulating economic growth.

He stated, “Anambra State is a model of commercial enterprise, having produced some of the nation’s most enduring businesses and resourceful entrepreneurs. What such a people ask of government is the infrastructure that allows their ambitions to travel beyond the boundaries of their home. Every hour saved in transit is an hour returned to the business of earning a living.”

Shettima maintained that the enduring measure of leadership was the impact of government policies, programmes, and projects on the lives of citizens, rather than the political fortunes of those in office.

He said, “Politics may bring us into office, but history remembers us for how we govern. The security of our political stations can never be the measure of our success.

“We govern in the fullest sense when our programmes, policies and projects offer the people a reason to believe in the purpose of government.”

On behalf of Tinubu, Shettima congratulated Soludo and the people of Anambra State, assuring them of the federal government’s continued support for the development of the state’s commercial and industrial potential.

Earlier, in his remarks, Soludo thanked the traditional worshippers in Ekwulobia for consenting to the relocation of a shrine within the project site, recalling how some property owners initially resisted the construction of the flyover but now appreciate its benefits.

The governor disclosed that over 100 roads, an innovation district, and several urban renewal projects across Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, Okpoko, and other communities were ready for inauguration.

Speaking in a similar vein, Mayor of Aguata Local Government Area, Hon. Kingsley Ezeagu, described the vice president’s visit as significant, stating that the reinforced pillar supporting the flyover symbolises the unity and strength of Nigeria.

Ezeagu reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the federal government.

He stated, “Anambra State, with my governor, is yours. We don’t have any other place to go, we don’t have any other person to talk to. We only have you and our dear president.”

Giving an overview of the project, Ifeanyi Okoma explained that the convergence of two major federal highways, a sprawling market, and a busy interstate motor park at a single junction had created severe traffic congestion in Ekwulobia, necessitating the construction of the flyover.

Okoma added that the project involved the relocation of the market and taxi loading bay away from the intersection, as well as erosion control works.

A community leader and Chairman of Jezco Group of Companies, Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor, who spoke in Hausa, commended Shettima for his longstanding support for Ndigbo living and doing business in northern Nigeria.

Ezeokafor said, “I would like to greet you in a special way because you have been our master, even in Maiduguri and anywhere in the north, you have been helping Igbos. So we want to thank you.”

At a separate town hall meeting with traditional rulers, town union leaders, women, and youth leaders in Isuofia, the country home of Soludo, the vice president called for stronger political cooperation across ethnic, geographical and party lines, insisting that national unity must be anchored on fairness, inclusion, and equal opportunities for all Nigerians.

Traditional rulers and community representatives from the state’s 179 communities attended the town hall meeting.

According to Shettima, Tinubu has approved an economic free trade zone license for the Anambra Aerotropolis Mixed Industrial City, which will further strengthen the state’s investment prospects.

He explained that the license would provide eligible businesses operating within the area with tax concessions and other duty-free incentives, helping to attract investment and support industrial growth.

Acknowledging the enormous contributions of Ndigbo to Nigeria’s economic development, the vice president said their entrepreneurial ingenuity, industrial capacity, and resourcefulness remained integral to the country’s prosperity.

Shettima stated, “Nations are held together by the confidence of their constituent peoples that they belong, that their voices matter and that their aspirations are legitimate.

“We must never allow the circumstances of our past or the differences of our politics to diminish our sense of common destiny.”

Reiterating the Tinubu administration’s commitment to the development of the South-east, Shettima highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), with a budget provision of N250 billion, as a strategic institutional intervention to accelerate regional reconstruction and industrialisation.

He also listed the rehabilitation of the First Niger Bridge, construction of access roads to the Second Niger Bridge, reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, and approval of the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Okigwe and Otuocha-Anam-Ibaji roads among federal interventions in the region.

The vice president cited the appointment of Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a member of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as Minister of Foreign Affairs as a demonstration of Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance beyond partisan considerations.

Shettima recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari contested presidential elections with two prominent Igbo sons, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo in 2003 and Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke in 2007, before eventually emerging President in 2015 following the formation of a broader national coalition.

“The history of our democracy demonstrates the importance of building bridges across geographical, ethnic and political boundaries,” he stated.

The vice president also commended Soludo for his constructive engagement with the federal government, despite differences in political affiliation, emphasising that partisan considerations must never override the collective interests of the people.

He affirmed the legitimacy of the political aspirations of Ndigbo, including their aspiration to occupy the highest office in the country.

Shettima stated, “The aspiration of Ndigbo to occupy the highest office in the land is legitimate. No section of this country has a monopoly on leadership, and no Nigerian should consider himself a permanent outsider. Our democracy must remain an open space for dialogue, coalition-building and the pursuit of legitimate political aspirations.”

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the vice president said Tinubu would present his administration’s record of performance before Nigerians as he sought a renewed mandate.

He stressed that the collective responsibility of building a secure, prosperous, and inclusive nation must transcend electoral contests.

Community leaders at the town hall meeting included Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka III; President-General of Anambra State Town Unions Council (Men’s Wing), Sir Vin Dike; President-General of the Women’s Wing, Dr. Blessing Onuigwe; and President-General of the Youth Wing, Comrade Ken Okoli.