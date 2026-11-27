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• 30 high-profile cases expose systemic failures; institutions seek faster trials, stronger laws, tech-driven prosecution, better-funded judiciary

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign requires urgent restructuring of its justice delivery system, with prolonged trials, weak enforcement, fragmented legislation, and institutional failures threatening accountability and public confidence, three major national institutions have warned.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and Nigerian Law Reform Commission made the submission on Thursday in Abuja, calling for comprehensive legal, institutional and procedural reforms to address weaknesses exposed by the handling of high-profile corruption cases across the country.

They spoke at the public presentation of a publication, titled, “Sample High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria (As at October 2026),” produced by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), which reviewed 30 high-profile corruption trials pending before Nigerian courts, alongside an audit of cases before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The interventions pointed to a growing concern that Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts risked losing their deterrent value if investigations, arrests, and prosecutions were not followed by timely and credible judicial outcomes.

While the Law Reform Commission pledged to use the findings to inform a review of existing legislation and recommend new laws, where necessary, the NBA called for stronger judicial and prosecutorial capacity, technology-driven case tracking, and improved funding of justice-sector institutions.

CCB, for its part, endorsed legislative and institutional reforms to strengthen the Code of Conduct Tribunal, insisting that accountability must be pursued without compromising fair hearing, due process, and judicial independence.

Chairman of Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Professor Dakas C.J. Dakas, SAN, who was represented by Ozo Osarodion, described corruption as the single most corrosive threat to Nigeria’s development, democracy, and the trust between the Nigerian State and its citizens.

He said Nigeria’s challenge was not the absence of anti-corruption laws but fragmentation, overlapping provisions, weak enforcement, and the gap between legislation and its practical implementation.

Dakas said, “Having many laws is not the same as having an effective legal framework. Our challenge is not the absence of law. It is fragmentation, overlap, delay, weak enforcement, and a gap between the law on paper and the law in practice.”

He identified corruption as a major drain on national development, saying it diverts resources meant for schools, hospitals, roads, water and security into private pockets, while distorting public procurement, undermining elections, and weakening public institutions.

Dakas said the CSJ publication was particularly significant because it documented the status of high-profile corruption cases, providing a public record of those charged, the allegations against them, the courts handling the cases, and developments in the proceedings.

He identified four major contributions of the publication to the anti-corruption campaign: documentation, public education, exposure of systemic weaknesses, and promotion of accountability.

According to him, cases could be filed, adjourned, forgotten, and, eventually, abandoned, making documentation essential to institutional learning and meaningful reform.

Dakas said the examination of the cases collectively exposed recurring problems, including delays, interlocutory appeals, plea bargaining without transparency, asset recovery without accountability, and cases collapsing because of poor investigation or prosecution.

He said, “These are not isolated failures. They are systemic failures, and systemic failures require systemic reform.”

The chairman disclosed that the commission would study the publication and extract lessons for its law reform programme, particularly in the areas of investigation, prosecution, asset recovery, sentencing, protection of whistle-blowers, and prevention of corruption.

He said where the findings revealed gaps in substantive laws, the commission would incorporate them into its reform programme, while procedural delays would prompt an examination of ways to simplify and expedite relevant legal processes.

Dakas pledged that where new legislation was required, the commission would make appropriate recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the National Assembly.

Beyond legislative intervention, Dakas called for a broader national response to corruption, stating that the problem is not merely legal but also moral, cultural, institutional and leadership-related.

He advocated the introduction of anti-corruption education in primary and secondary schools, universities, professional training institutions, and the public service, stressing that integrity must be cultivated early.

“If we do not teach integrity early, we will spend a lifetime punishing its absence,” he said.

Nigerian Bar Association, through its Second Vice President, Nuhu Egya, who represented NBA President, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, raised concerns over the consequences of prolonged corruption trials, warning that delays are weakening public confidence in the justice system and diminishing the deterrent effect of anti-corruption laws.

The association stated that the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts should not be measured solely by investigations commenced, arrests made or charges filed, but also by the fairness, credibility and ultimate outcomes of judicial proceedings.

It said the publication provided an important basis for examining the institutional, procedural and systemic challenges contributing to delays in determining corruption cases.

Citing Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, NBA stressed that the constitutional right to fair hearing within a reasonable time must be protected even as the country pursues accountability for corruption.

NBA said, “The objective must be to achieve both accountability and fairness: a justice system that is effective without being arbitrary, expeditious without compromising due process, and firm in the enforcement of the law without sacrificing constitutional guarantees.”

NBA identified the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 as an important framework for improving criminal justice delivery. But it stated that its effectiveness depended on proper implementation, institutional cooperation, adequate resources, improved case management and strategic deployment of technology.

It consequently called for improved judicial and prosecutorial case management systems, enhanced institutional capacity and adequate resourcing of justice-sector institutions.

The association also advocated technology-driven case tracking and documentation, stronger coordination among agencies involved in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of corruption cases, as well as sustained monitoring and evaluation to ensure that recommended reforms were implemented.

It maintained that the fight against corruption could not be left to government and anti-corruption agencies alone, urging the judiciary, legislature, legal profession, civil society, development partners, media and the Nigerian public to play active roles.

In its own intervention, CCB identified delays in determining corruption-related cases as a major challenge to the administration of justice, calling for stronger case management systems, improved institutional capacity and greater use of technology.

Mrs. Sambo Sa’adat Omotayo, Director, Legal Service Department of the bureau, who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the CCB Chairman, said the fight against corruption required more than the investigation and prosecution of offenders.

She said strong institutions, effective legal frameworks, efficient judicial processes and citizens’ commitment to integrity in public service were equally essential.

Omotayo described the CSJ publication as a timely contribution to the national discourse on corruption and accountability, particularly its examination of 30 high-profile corruption trials and an audit of pending cases before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

She explained that the bureau occupied a strategic position in Nigeria’s anti-corruption architecture, with constitutional responsibilities that included receiving and examining asset declarations by public officers, investigating breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers and referring appropriate cases to the tribunal.

She reaffirmed the bureau’s commitment to strengthening its institutional processes, improving its investigative and legal capacities, promoting inter-agency collaboration and exploring appropriate mechanisms for addressing breaches of the Code of Conduct.

The CCB representative welcomed the proposed legislative memorandum for strengthening the Code of Conduct Tribunal, saying the bureau looks forward to examining its recommendations and engaging stakeholders on measures to improve the Tribunal’s effectiveness, independence and operational capacity.

She also called for a review of existing laws, procedures, and institutional practices to eliminate avoidable delays and improve the capacity of legal practitioners and investigators.

However, Omotayo cautioned against anti-corruption advocacy that could undermine judicial proceedings, particularly in cases still before the courts.

She urged stakeholders to respect the presumption of innocence, the rights of parties and the sub judice rule, stressing that the objective of advocacy should be to strengthen the justice system rather than erode public confidence in institutions responsible for administering justice.

The three institutions also emphasised the need to translate research findings and policy recommendations into concrete legislative and institutional changes.

Dakas said the Law Reform Commission would work with Centre for Social Justice and other stakeholders to identify areas requiring legislative intervention, while NBA pledged continued engagement towards strengthening accountability, social justice and the administration of justice.

CCB equally urged the centre to ensure that the publication’s findings and recommendations reached relevant government institutions and policymakers for consideration and implementation.

They commended Centre for Social Justice for its sustained advocacy for transparency, fiscal accountability and good governance, describing the publication as an important reference document for citizens, policymakers and justice-sector institutions.

The institutions urged stakeholders not to allow the publication to become another document on the shelf but to use its findings as a catalyst for institutional reforms, stronger accountability and a more efficient justice delivery system.

For the three institutions, the ultimate test of Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign lies not simply in the number of suspects investigated or cases instituted, but in the capacity of the country’s institutions to investigate properly, prosecute effectively and deliver timely, credible and fair judicial outcomes.