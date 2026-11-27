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Ayodeji Ake





The Lagos State Government has unveiled a seven-point agenda aimed at transforming primary healthcare delivery across the state in 2027, with a renewed focus on immunisation, community engagement, health financing and improved access to quality healthcare services.

The agenda was unveiled at the Lagos State Primary Health Care (PHC) Task Force meeting held at the Press Centre, Ikeja, organised by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) in collaboration with the EngenderHealth Consortium.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, and the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, lauded members of the Task Force for their contributions towards strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery and encouraged them to sustain their commitment to achieving a healthier and greater Lagos.

The meeting brought together key government officials, development partners and other stakeholders to review the state’s primary healthcare performance, identify service delivery gaps and agree on strategies to improve health outcomes.

According to the November 2026 PHC advocacy brief, Lagos currently has 348 functional primary healthcare centres across its 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas, while 86 facilities provide 24-hour services.

The report also indicated that 285 PHCs, representing 82 per cent, are enrolled in the Sustainable Drug Revolving Fund, while essential medicines and commodities for preventing maternal and child deaths were reported to be fully available across the facilities.

Despite these achievements, the state faces significant challenges, including 171,968 children who missed their third pentavalent vaccine dose between January and September 2026 and 105 wards without a primary healthcare centre.

The report further showed that only four in 10 antenatal care registrants delivered in PHCs, while just 53 per cent of the expected skilled birth attendants, comprising doctors and midwives, were available in the facilities.

To address these gaps, the seven priorities for 2027 include routine immunisation, community engagement and demand generation, functional PHC facility coverage, expansion of 24-hour PHC services, health financing, skilled birth attendants, and digital health and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) readiness.

Under routine immunisation, the state seeks to reach every unvaccinated child in the community, while community engagement will focus on generating demand for immunisation and other primary healthcare services.

The government also plans to ensure functional PHC coverage in every ward and upgrade at least one additional health centre in each LGA/LCDAs to provide round-the-clock services.

On health financing, the agenda calls for dedicated and timely funding for PHC services at state and local government levels, alongside the implementation of local government PHC workplans.

It also prioritises the recruitment and retention of skilled health workers and the expansion of electronic medical records to improve service delivery and healthcare data management.

The advocacy brief further called on traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, development partners and the media to strengthen collaboration with government institutions in promoting immunisation and improving community access to healthcare.

The Task Force, inaugurated on October 30, 2025, is chaired by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State and meets quarterly to provide strategic direction, review PHC performance and coordinate government, community and partner interventions.

The renewed agenda is expected to strengthen accountability and stakeholder collaboration towards ensuring accessible, affordable and quality primary healthcare services across Lagos State.