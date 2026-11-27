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• Dogara: How PTDF shaped my life, Adeyanju proposes innovation fund

• Aliyu pledges sustainable platform to connect ex-scholars

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Stakeholders in the petroleum and energy sectors have challenged beneficiaries of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) scholarships to translate the knowledge acquired through their studies into practical solutions to Nigeria’s development challenges.

They urged the ex-scholars to move beyond celebrating their academic achievements and deploy their expertise in research, innovation, policy formulation and mentorship, while advocating stronger collaboration among beneficiaries to maximise the impact of the federal government’s investment in human capital.

The stakeholders spoke at the inaugural 2026 PTDF Ex-Scholars Leadership and Impact Forum in Abuja yesterday, where beneficiaries of the fund’s scholarship programmes, former government officials, industry leaders and academics deliberated on harnessing the expertise of former scholars for national development.

Dogara, who disclosed that his PTDF-sponsored postgraduate studies in Scotland shaped some of the legislative interventions he championed in the National Assembly, said the country’s challenge was not necessarily a shortage of knowledge but the inability to translate available expertise into meaningful action.

Dogara recalled that his journey with the PTDF began in 2002 when he received a scholarship to study International Commercial Law at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, Scotland.

He said although he initially hesitated to take up the offer because he had a young family, the decision to proceed with the programme eventually became a defining moment in his career as a lawyer and legislator.

According to him, the knowledge acquired during the programme informed his efforts to establish a legal framework for competition regulation in Nigeria, including legislation addressing monopolistic practices and the efficient allocation of resources.

“The challenge we have in this country is not knowledge. It’s not that of lack of proficiency. The challenge we have is the gap between what we know and what we’re doing,” he maintained.

Dogara explained that his studies also informed his legislative interventions on corporate rescue and corporate manslaughter, adding that some of the legal frameworks now forming part of Nigeria’s jurisprudence could be traced to the training he received through the PTDF.

He urged the Fund to go beyond sponsoring Nigerians for postgraduate qualifications and provide greater support for research and innovation that could translate their expertise into national transformation.

The former Speaker also challenged ex-scholars to assess their contributions to society, stressing that the ultimate value of education should be measured by its impact on people and institutions.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, called for the establishment of a research and innovation funding mechanism backed by ex-scholars, as well as a formal think tank to provide policy advice to the government.

Adeyanju, who described his PTDF scholarship as a major foundation for his professional advancement, said the investment should be regarded as more than financial assistance for postgraduate education.

According to him, the scholarship represented a commitment by Nigeria to invest in the potential of young people, with an expectation that the beneficiaries would subsequently contribute to solving national problems.

He identified mentorship, collective investment and policy engagement as three critical areas through which the ex-scholars could deliver greater returns on the Fund’s investment.

He urged beneficiaries across different generations to adopt current scholars, guide them through their academic and professional journeys and open their networks to younger professionals.

On collective investment, Adeyanju proposed that ex-scholars pool their financial and intellectual resources to support research and innovation projects addressing Nigeria’s development needs.

He also called for the establishment of a think tank comprising experts from different disciplines to advise the government on economic, social and other policy challenges.

The Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, advocated a shift from brain drain to brain circulation, arguing that Nigerians working abroad could continue to contribute to national development if stronger professional connections were established.

Abdullahi said Nigeria’s ongoing energy transition, which involves expanding access, diversifying into renewable energy, exploring low-carbon hydrogen and improving energy efficiency, required expertise that understood both modern technology and local realities.

He, however, called for closer collaboration between the PTDF and the commission to align scholarship programmes with the country’s human capital requirements in energy research and policy.

He argued that Nigerian professionals working in cities such as New York, Aberdeen, Manchester and London could remain valuable national assets if mechanisms were established to connect them with opportunities at home.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Shehu Aliyu, represented by the General Manager, Projects Department, Olayinka Adedotun Agboola, said the Fund would establish a sustainable platform to connect ex-scholars and make their expertise available for national development.

He said the Fund intended to look first to the pool of professionals it had helped train whenever the country required expertise in energy, technology, research and policy.

Aliyu added that the resolutions from the summit would also inform improvements in the design and management of the Fund’s scholarship programmes.

“Scholarship is just the beginning. Its true value is measured by what our scholars can give back to the country,” he said.

The executive secretary urged the ex-scholars to mentor current beneficiaries, share their research and support national priorities, rather than allowing the summit to end with celebrations and speeches.

Also speaking, the British High Commissioner’s representative, Oluwafunmilayo Ladipo, highlighted the contribution of partnerships between Nigerian and British universities to developing technical expertise and research capacity.

Ladipo said the value of scholarships extended beyond obtaining degrees, noting that their impact was better measured by how beneficiaries applied their knowledge to strengthen institutions, address national challenges and create opportunities for others.

The summit, which also featured the presentation of awards to deserving ex-scholars and former heads of the Fund, was convened by Amina Sambo-Magaji and co-convened by Dr Marcus Edino.