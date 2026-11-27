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• ADC condemns deadly violence in Edo, Delta, alleges pattern of intimidation

•NDC asks police, DSS to investigate Edo APC chair over AK-47 threat

•PANDEF seeks prosecution of masterminds, assistance for victims’ families

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Opposition political parties and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday condemned attacks on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Edo and Delta States, demanding thorough investigations, the arrest of perpetrators and prosecution of those behind the violence.

The reactions followed reported shootings and violent incidents involving NDC supporters during political activities in the two states, raising fresh concerns about political intolerance and the safety of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

For its part, the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) described the attacks as barbaric and a grave threat to Nigeria’s democracy, while PANDEF called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to identify and prosecute those who masterminded, sponsored or participated in the violence.

The NDC also demanded an investigation of the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarrett Tenebe, over his earlier public threat of “AK-47 fire” against anyone who stood in the way of the ruling party’s ambition to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In Edo State, gunmen reportedly opened fire on supporters who had gathered along Airport Road, Benin City, on Wednesday to welcome the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his visit to the state.

According to the Edo State Police Command, three gunmen arrived at the scene in a black Toyota Hilux. After encountering police operatives stationed at the airport exit gate and making a U-turn, the suspects reportedly opened fire on the gathering.

The shooting left one person, identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, with gunshot injuries to his thighs. He was taken to hospital for treatment. The police confirmed the incident, announced an investigation and said efforts were underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a statement issued by its Media Office and signed by Ike Abonyi, the NDC questioned whether the police and DSS had investigated Tenebe’s earlier remarks, assessed their security implications and taken preventive measures before the attack.

The party recalled that the APC chairman had reportedly expressed hostility towards Obi, threatening to spit in his face and bite his nose and ear if he encountered him.

It also cited his reported warning that anyone standing in the way of the APC’s 2.5 million-vote target for Tinubu would face “AK-47 fire”.

The NDC said the remarks should have attracted the immediate attention of security agencies, particularly with the country approaching another general election.

“Intelligence is the art of knowing danger before it strikes. Its essence is prevention, not reaction; anticipation, not explanation; and protection of lives, not merely investigation of their loss,” the party stated.

However, the NDC clarified that it was not alleging, without evidence, that Tenebe ordered or participated in Wednesday’s shooting, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the incident warranted a thorough investigation of his earlier statements.

It warned that allowing political leaders to issue threats involving firearms without investigation could encourage violence, undermine public confidence in security institutions and discourage citizens from participating in political activities.

Similarly, the ADC-PCC condemned what it described as unprovoked and deadly attacks on NDC leaders and supporters in Edo and Delta States, alleging that the incidents were linked to members and supporters of the APC.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council said reports that more than four persons had lost their lives in the attacks were particularly disturbing.

It extended condolences to the NDC leadership and the families of the victims, stressing that no Nigerian should be subjected to violence or intimidation for exercising the constitutional right to freedom of association and political choice.

The council also recalled previous attacks on ADC members in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and other parts of the country, arguing that the incidents pointed to a disturbing pattern of political intimidation.

“An attack on one opposition party is an attack on all opposition parties. Political disagreements must never become a justification for violence, bloodshed or the suppression of citizens’ fundamental rights,” it stated.

The ADC-PCC also defended the “Ba Mayi” chorus, describing it as a legitimate expression of political dissent and rejection of a political position or government, which should not attract violence or persecution.

It called on the police and other security agencies to investigate the incidents, arrest and prosecute those responsible, including anyone found to have sponsored or facilitated the attacks.

The council urged the federal government to guarantee the security of all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation, insisting that the 2027 elections must be determined by the free choice of voters rather than intimidation or violence.

In a separate intervention, PANDEF, in a letter dated November 24, 2026, addressed to the IGP and the DSS Director-General and signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, condemned the violence during an NDC rally in parts of Uduere, Delta State, on November 23.

The organisation said media reports indicated that some persons might have been killed while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, although it acknowledged that the reported casualties had yet to be officially confirmed.

PANDEF urged security agencies to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation to establish the identities of those who allegedly masterminded, instigated, sponsored or directly participated in the violence.

It also appealed to the federal and Delta State governments to provide relief and support to families of those reportedly killed and ensure adequate medical attention for injured victims.

The forum expressed concern that the incidents occurred barely days after it had warned political actors and communities in the South-south against intimidation and violence.

It said the region’s strategic importance as Nigeria’s principal source of oil and gas revenues made the preservation of peace particularly important, warning that political violence could have implications for national stability and economic security.

PANDEF maintained that political competition must not be allowed to degenerate into bloodshed, urging political actors, community leaders and security agencies to protect the region’s tradition of political tolerance and peaceful coexistence.