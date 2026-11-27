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Funmi Ogundare





Wife of Lagos State governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for stronger collaboration among government, parents, development partners, civil society organisations and the media to address the growing challenge of out-of-school children and protect the rights and welfare of every child.

She said every child deserved access to quality education, healthcare, adequate nutrition and a safe environment to develop their potential, noting that child survival must go beyond ensuring that children are born to creating conditions that enable them to live, learn and thrive.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at a media symposium organised by UNICEF in partnership with Nigerian Guild of Editors to commemorate World Children’s Day 2026, themed, ‘Every Child Alive, Thriving and Learning: A Shared Responsibility’, in Lagos.

She described the gathering, which brought together government officials, media professionals, development partners, civil society organisations, caregivers and young people, as important in advancing collective responsibility for children’s welfare.

She said the well-being of children cannot be secured by any single institution or sector, adding that children should not be regarded merely as beneficiaries of government policies but as individuals with rights, aspirations, talents and opinions whose voices must be heard and respected.

The symposium, she noted, provided an opportunity for stakeholders to assess their responsibilities towards children and renew their commitment to building a society where every child was protected, included and given equal opportunities to fulfil their potential.

Sanwo-Olu noted that child survival required sustained attention to maternal and child health, immunisation, nutrition, access to essential healthcare services and protection against preventable diseases.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to be born safely, grow in good health, receive adequate nutrition and access quality healthcare. Child survival must go beyond ensuring that a child is born. It must include the conditions that enable that child to live, grow, learn and thrive,” she said.

She noted the state government remained committed to strengthening healthcare delivery, improving access to education, protecting vulnerable children and promoting social inclusion.

According to her, investments in children’s health, education, protection and development are investments in the future of Lagos State and Nigeria.

The governor’s wife also expressed concern over the number of children outside the formal education system, describing their situation as a challenge requiring urgent and collective attention.

She said every out-of-school child represented a story, circumstance or barrier that must be understood and addressed through practical interventions.

“Access to education is not simply about having schools available. It is also about ensuring that children can enrol, attend regularly, remain in school and complete their education,” she stated.

She identified poverty, inadequate family support, social pressures and insecurity as some of the factors preventing children from accessing education, urging stakeholders to identify the reasons for their exclusion and develop sustainable solutions to return them to classrooms.

Sanwo-Olu said government, parents, community leaders, development partners, civil society organisations and the media must work together to ensure that no child was left behind, adding that the media must move beyond episodic reporting on children’s issues and strengthen investigative and solution-driven journalism to promote child rights, education and accountability in Nigeria.

Earlier in her remarks the Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnerships, UNICEF Nigeria, Ms. Lone Hvass, urged the media to move beyond episodic reporting on children’s issues and strengthen investigative and solution-driven journalism to promote child rights, education and accountability in Nigeria.

She stated the media has a critical role to play in shaping public opinion, influencing policy decisions and ensuring that commitments made by government and other stakeholders translated into tangible improvements in children’s lives.

She stressed that journalism went beyond reporting statistics and events, noting that responsible reporting could humanise data, expose gaps in policy implementation, challenge assumptions and highlight solutions that improve children’s welfare.

According to her, “ ensuring that every Nigerian child gets the strongest possible start in life requires collective efforts to guarantee survival, access to quality education, school retention and opportunities for development.”

She said the issues of child survival and learning were deeply interconnected, warning that children who did not receive the right foundation in life faced greater obstacles to learning and development.

She noted that out-of-school children were deprived of more than education, as they also lost opportunities for protection, participation and the realisation of their full potential.

She warned that leaving millions of children behind had consequences beyond individual children and their families, affecting Nigeria’s human capital development, productivity, social cohesion and broader national development aspirations.

President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, called on government, families, communities, the private sector and the media to take collective responsibility for addressing the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Anaba, who described the situation as alarming, said a UNICEF report indicating that 18.3 million Nigerian children were out of school required urgent action from all stakeholders, rather than placing the burden solely on government.

He challenged stakeholders to move beyond annual discussions and develop a concrete action plan to improve children’s welfare, education and development.

According to him, the large number of children outside the education system in a country with an estimated population of 270 million raises serious questions about the commitment of leaders and other stakeholders to securing the future of the younger generation.

He stated: “It’s not only alarming; it’s a collective responsibility. It speaks to the leaders here not doing enough to raise awareness. It’s not about government alone.”

Anaba questioned whether the media, community leaders, private sector and development partners had done enough to ensure that children remained in school and had access to quality education.

He also expressed concern about the location of some public primary schools, particularly those situated close to motor parks, bus stops and train stations, warning that such environments could expose young learners to negative influences.

He said children at a critical stage of their learning and development should be protected from environments that could undermine their education and overall well-being.

Anaba, an Editor in Vanguard Newspaper, stressed that the responsibility for children’s development extended beyond government, urging community leaders and local government officials to examine how their decisions affected the learning environment.

He further challenged individuals who had benefited from education to give back to their former schools by supporting infrastructure development, improving learning conditions and contributing to the welfare of pupils.

UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, said the country’s greatest asset was its people, noting that the foundation for national prosperity, peace and economic competitiveness must be built through deliberate investment in children.

She warned that Nigeria’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 could be undermined by inadequate investment in children’s health, nutrition, education and protection.

She said Nigeria’s score of 0.36 on the World Bank Human Capital Index meant that a child born in the country could achieve only 36 per cent of his or her potential future productivity, compared with what would be possible with full health and complete education.

According to her, the poor performance does not reflect the intelligence or abilities of Nigerian children but the limited opportunities available to them.

“Nigeria cannot afford to underinvest in its children and expect to realise its full economic potential,” Saeed said.

On education, the UNICEF representative welcomed government investments in classrooms, early childhood development and safe schools but said greater attention must be paid to actual learning outcomes rather than school enrolment figures.