Dana Air Decorates Captains, Others

Dana Air has decorated new captains on its Boeing 737 aircraft as well as other aircraft in its fleet, assuring its staff that it would continue to reward excellence and hard work. Decorating Captain Shina Agbelese and Captain Ademola Akinyemi in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, said it was exciting, “to see our young Nigerian pilots performing excellently, and doing amazingly well.”

“It takes a lot to train pilots and with over 80 per cent of our pilots trained by Dana Air, we would continue to be a trailblazer in building capacity for homegrown pilots.

“We are glad to be making a huge impact in this regard and contributing our quota to the growth and stability of the industry,’’ he added.

He congratulated the newly decorated captains for their success and urged them to sustain the airline’s strict safety standards, and emphasis on professionalism.

Similarly, Dana Air also announced that all its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have all been vaccinated while that of its backend staff was ongoing in Lagos.

The Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said, “All our pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have concluded their vaccination while that of our backend staff is ongoing.’

”We had to ensure that all staff having regular interaction with our customers got vaccinated first to guarantee their safety and the safety of other backend staff and customers. We are not letting the guards down as we still ensure that our customers keep the mask on while onboard, temperature checks done, sanitization before boarding, row by row disembarkation, and regular disinfection of the aircraft after every flight.’’

