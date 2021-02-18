Breaking: Second Republic Lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, is Dead

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, is dead. He died in his home in Kano on Thursday.

One of his sons who confirmed his death to THISDAY said Mohammed died at an Isolation Centre in Kano.

He however said his father tested negative to COVID-19.

THISDAY gathered that his corpse would be received by the family for burial on Friday.

The Soviet-trained medical doctor was elected to the National Assembly in 1979 on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party.

The late Mohammed, who was Second Republic Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, was a critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later….

