Lagos Police Impound 188 Motorcycles, 78 Tricycles as Enforcement of Ban Begins

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Lagos State Police Command has commenced full enforcement of the ban on motorcycles popularly known as okada and tricycles, also known as keke in some local governments and routes in the state.

Already, the police said they have arrested 40 violators, and impounded 188 Motorcycles, as well as 78 tricycles across the affected areas.

According to the state Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, the CP Hakeem Odumosu had on February, 1, 2020, deployed area commanders, divisional police officers to effect the ban.

Also deployed were state, area and divisional traffic officers, as well as the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other police officers to fully enforce the provisions of the Road Traffic Laws.

He said the enforcement was specially on the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas and routes across the state.

He said: “When the total ban took effect 40 violators were arrested in different parts of the state. 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles were impounded.

“The CP went round the state to monitor compliance. The CP expressed his satisfaction with the level of compliance across the state and thanked the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation.

“The CP personally arrested some motorcycle and tricycle operators seen contravening the traffic laws. Others arrested by the CP were VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic.

“Twenty two vehicles were Impounded. The CP reiterated the fact that no one is above the law. He called on Lagosians irrespective of their social status to support the police in its quest to provide a safe and secured state for everyone to live in and to carry out their lawful businesses.

“The enforcement is a continuous exercise 24/7 and violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws on traffic.”

The ban by the Lagos State government affected six major local governments, nine LCDAs, 10 major highways, 40 bridges and flyovers.

The banned areas include Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island and Ikeja.

Asides accusing them of causing accidents in Lagos, the state government also fingered them in the increased crime rate, especially during traffic snarls.