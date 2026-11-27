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Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShakaraSquare Ng, Dr. Ijeoma Ude, has received a Women Empowerment Award at the 11th Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards held in Lagos.

The recognition was presented in Lagos during the event organised by Africa Future Leadership Magazine in collaboration with the Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards.

Ude dedicated the award to women who continue to pursue their ambitions despite challenges, describing the recognition as an encouragement to keep creating opportunities for others.

In her acceptance message, she said the honour represented every woman who refused to give up, those building something from nothing and those daring to dream bigger.

She explained that her mission had always been to encourage women to believe in themselves, develop their abilities and succeed.

According to her, the award was not the end of her journey but a reminder to do more, support more women and continue creating opportunities for them.

Ude also expressed gratitude to her family, particularly her husband and children, for their support.

Congratulating Ude after the ceremony, Dr. Esther IjeomaNnamdi described her as a woman whose influence extends beyond personal accomplishments to creating platforms, opportunities and experiences that inspire transformation.