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Kayode Tokede

Greenwich Bank Limited has intensified its national expansion drive with the opening of branches in Warri, Delta State, and Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as it targets five additional cities in its quest to establish a stronger presence in Nigeria’s commercial banking sector.

In a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications of Greenwich Holdings,

Ozena Utulu, the new outlets bring the Bank’s physical network to seven, following the opening of five branches in Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti States in October.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Warri branch, Group Chairman of Greenwich Holdings, Kayode Falowo, described the Niger Delta as a strategic market, citing its economic importance, entrepreneurial potential and concentration of business activities across oil and gas, maritime services and logistics.

He said Warri’s economic prospects extended beyond its natural resources to the entrepreneurs, traders, contractors, service providers and other businesses driving commercial activities in the region.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Fidelis Telije, who commissioned the Warri branch, welcomed the Bank’s entry into the state, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen financial services and support economic development.

He urged residents and businesses to take advantage of the new outlet, particularly small businesses, young entrepreneurs and women-owned enterprises that require financial support to expand operations and create jobs.

Group Managing Director of Greenwich Holdings, Oyewale Ariyibi, said the Bank’s entry into the region would support the emergence of new businesses and strengthen existing enterprises through specialised financial services.