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Olawale Ajimotokan

HP Inc.’s Workforce Experience Platform (WXP), a digital solution designed to improve employee productivity and IT efficiency, has been named a Strong Performer in the latest Forrester Wave evaluation of Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions.

The recognition, announced recently by HP, underscores the growing importance of digital workplace management as organisations increasingly depend on technology to drive productivity and streamline operations.

HP said its platform now serves more than 5,000 organisations worldwide, providing visibility

HP’s President of Digital Services, Faisal Masud, said the platform was designed to help organisations move away from reactive IT support towards a more proactive approach to managing workplace technology.

He said the combination of customer adoption, platform scale and industry recognition reinforced the need for intelligent solutions that improve employee productivity and reduce IT complexity.

HP also cited its recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools and its designation as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape 2026 assessment as further endorsements of its position in the digital workplace technology market.