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Victoria Ojiako

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in partnership with United Platform Solutions (UPS) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), is preparing to deploy a digital system for real-time monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions from maritime operations, beginning with a pilot project at the Tin-Can Island Port, Lagos.

The initiative, known as the Nigeria Maritime Continuous Emission Monitoring System (NIMACEMS), is designed to establish an information and communications technology-enabled network for monitoring emissions across Nigeria’s maritime domain, covering both onshore and offshore operations.

The Director of Marine Environment Management at NIMASA, Dr Oma Ofodile, disclosed this at a side event organised by the agency in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and UPS on November 17, during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Ofodile said the initiative was aimed at improving emissions data collection, strengthening environmental monitoring and providing regulators with reliable information to assess pollution levels and enforce environmental standards across the maritime industry.

She explained that the project commenced in the last quarter of 2024, with its first phase involving a feasibility study conducted between August and September 2025 across four strategic Nigerian ports.

According to her, the project has moved into its second phase, which involves securing approvals from relevant regulatory agencies, while preparations have commenced for the pilot implementation at Tin-Can Island Port.

She said the pilot would help assess the system’s operational effectiveness and provide practical lessons for its eventual deployment across other Nigerian ports.

Ofodile noted that digital innovation was becoming increasingly important to the maritime industry’s energy transition, stressing that accurate emissions data was necessary for measuring pollution, monitoring compliance and assessing progress towards climate targets.

She added that the project would support Nigeria’s compliance with international maritime environmental regulations, particularly Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

It is also aligned with the International Maritime Organisation’s 2023 strategy on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, which seeks to accelerate the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable shipping.

She expressed optimism that the experience from NIMACEMS would provide valuable lessons in digital emissions monitoring, environmental compliance and maritime regulatory administration.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of UPS, Rohit Khattar, said the partnership demonstrated the importance of collaboration between technology providers and public institutions in addressing environmental challenges.

He said UPS was contributing its digital environmental monitoring expertise to the initiative alongside NIMASA and the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Khattar, who has advocated the use of digital infrastructure to improve environmental compliance across Africa, said the broader objective was to help countries move beyond climate commitments by developing systems capable of tracking emissions and providing actionable information.

“Our ambition is straightforward: make emissions visible, make decisions accountable and make progress measurable,” he said.

He identified cleaner ports and maritime emissions intelligence as key areas for collaboration, alongside national emissions monitoring and compliance platforms.

The company’s environmental monitoring platform, AOCEMS, uses artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-enabled sensors to monitor environmental indicators, including air and water quality, noise and industrial emissions.

The development comes amid increasing pressure on the global shipping industry to reduce its carbon footprint, given the sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of environmental pollution.

For Nigeria, the initiative is expected to strengthen environmental governance, improve port operations and provide more reliable emissions data for the maritime sector.