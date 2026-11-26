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I have carefully examined the recent outburst and the concerns articulated by a rather insignificant number of members of the Warri Royal Family regarding the leadership of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri. Having considered the issues raised, the circumstances surrounding the petition and, more importantly, the broader implications for our kingdom, I believe it is necessary to articulate my personal position and make an appeal to all concerned parties in the overriding interest of the Warri Kingdom.

Let me state from the outset that this intervention is neither an attempt to dismiss the concerns expressed by any individual or group nor an endorsement of every position taken by the parties involved. Rather, it is a sincere reflection by a son of the Warri Kingdom who recognises the importance of our traditional institution and firmly believes that our collective interests, unity, peace and long-term development must transcend individual disagreements.

Over the years, some of the petitioners have made commendable contributions to the growth, preservation and advancement of our kingdom. Their commitment, passion and concern for the welfare of our people are acknowledged and appreciated. Indeed, the affairs and future of the Warri Kingdom should be of legitimate interest to every Itsekiri son and daughter. No one should be made to feel that their opinions, grievances or aspirations are unworthy of consideration.

However, the right to express concerns and demand accountability must equally be exercised within a framework that preserves the dignity, integrity and sanctity of our traditional institution. The person occupying the revered throne of the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, deserves our utmost respect, and that respect is non-negotiable, just as the institution itself deserves our collective protection. These positions are not mutually exclusive.

In the chequered history of the Warri Kingdom, it is difficult to recall any Olu of Warri who has enjoyed the depth, breadth and spontaneity of affection that the incumbent monarch commands among his people. The love, loyalty and commitment he inspires are remarkably organic. Indeed, the emotional attachment of our people to Ogiame Atuwatse III is such that every Itsekiri man and woman would readily go to extraordinary lengths in his defence.

Ogiame Atuwatse III is, without exaggeration, the aspiration of many traditional kingdoms in Nigeria and beyond. His carriage, charisma, poise, gait, intellectual disposition and majestic approach to issues are exceptional. He represents a remarkable blend of traditional values, contemporary sophistication, cultural consciousness and progressive leadership.

We can listen to our brothers and sisters, acknowledge their concerns and encourage constructive engagement without diminishing the authority or dignity of the throne.

Our throne is sacred. Its significance transcends ordinary considerations of leadership and succession. His ascension carries, in the consciousness and spiritual heritage of our people, a profound sense of divine providence, covenant with Almighty God and ancestral continuity. It is an institution that must never be subjected to the whims, grievances or transient ambitions of a few individuals.

Indeed, if anyone considers his enthronement a mistake, I dare say that the Itsekiri nation would rather live with that so-called mistake for eternity than contemplate undoing what has become a source of immense pride, affection and inspiration to our people.

We love him, and we love him unconditionally.

This is particularly personal to me. I belong to the prominent Pinnick family, whose roots and historical connections to the Warri Kingdom run deep. My late father, Chief Oritsetimeyin Japhet Pinnick, occupied the revered traditional position of Olu Orere, while my late mother, Madam Rebecca Ayomike, hailed from the prestigious Ayomike family. My relationship with the kingdom therefore extends beyond ancestry; it is anchored in family heritage, traditional responsibilities, service and enduring personal relationships.

It is against this background that I consider it important to speak at this time. The Warri Kingdom has a rich history, a distinguished traditional heritage and an identity that generations before us have laboured tirelessly to preserve. Whatever our individual differences, we must be careful not to allow present disagreements to undermine the unity and institutional foundations upon which our collective future depends.

My dear brothers, Prince Bernard Emiko and Prince Yemi Emiko, and others who may feel aggrieved, I sincerely appeal to you to retrace your steps. There is absolutely no shame in reconsidering one’s position, extending an olive branch, seeking forgiveness where necessary and embracing reconciliation.

Our kingdom is bigger than all of us. There is room for everyone, and I firmly believe that the Warri Kingdom will always be willing to welcome its sons home and accord them the respect, recognition and esteemed positions they deserve within the traditional institution.

Let us not allow disagreements to become permanent divisions. History will judge us not merely by the positions we take today, but by what we do to preserve the unity, dignity and enduring heritage of the Itsekiri nation.

The throne must remain respected. The kingdom must remain united. And our collective heritage must remain sacrosanct.

Long live Ogiame Atuwatse III!

Long live the Warri Kingdom!

Long live the Itsekiri nation!

Amaju Melvin Pinnick OFR ROI

Chairman,GCEO Brownhill Group

Deputy Chair, FIFA Men’s Competitions Committee

Presidential Advisor to the CAF President