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…As Betta Edu women’s mobilisation directorate leads first lady’s economic empowerment outreach to Monday market, UMTH

Women across political divides in Borno State have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressing optimism that continuity in leadership beyond 2027 would translate into greater economic opportunities, empowerment and prosperity for Nigerian women.

The women made their position known at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Directorate of Women Mobilisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The event, which attracted thousands of women from across the state, featured the wife of the Vice President, Her Excellency, Hajia Nana Shettima, and the First Lady of Borno State, Professor Mrs Zulum, as special guests.

One of the participants, Hadiza Biu, who disclosed that she was not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led a group of women from different political and social backgrounds in declaring support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket beyond 2027.

Speaking with journalists, she said the interventions of President Tinubu and the First Lady, particularly through economic empowerment initiatives targeting women, widows, and vulnerable Nigerians, had influenced their decision.

“I am not a member of the APC, but what President Tinubu has done for women and widows in Borno State and across Nigeria through the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has made a difference. I and my group, alongside women across the 27 local government areas of Borno State, are expressing our support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket beyond 2027,” she said.

The stakeholders’ meeting attracted a massive gathering of women, widows, and community representatives. Also in attendance were the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, and wives of the governors of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, and Taraba States.

Earlier, the First Lady’s economic empowerment team, led by the Directorate of Women Mobilisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, visited the popular Monday Monday Market in Maiduguri, where hundreds of women benefited from the initiative.

At the market, hundreds of women, including small-scale entrepreneurs and petty traders, received cash support of ₦100,000 each, alongside other empowerment incentives aimed at strengthening their businesses, boosting household incomes and improving their livelihoods.

The humanitarian outreach also extended to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where the delegation visited patients receiving treatment in various wards, including the Accident and Emergency Unit and other departments.

During the visit, the team interacted with patients and hospital officials, while financial assistance was provided towards the settlement of medical bills of some beneficiaries.

The Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Professor Farouk Buba, and members of the hospital management expressed appreciation to the First Lady for the intervention, describing the support as timely relief for patients and families facing financial difficulties.

Similarly, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, Professor Hadiza Usman, and her management team acknowledged the humanitarian initiative and offered prayers for the First Lady, commending her commitment to supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

The beneficiaries also offered prayers for Senator Oluremi Tinubu, expressing gratitude for the financial assistance and other humanitarian interventions.

Speaking during the engagements, Dr Betta Edu said the outreach reflected the First Lady’s commitment to economic inclusion, social welfare, and improved living conditions for women, petty traders, widows and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She noted that economic empowerment and humanitarian interventions remained critical components of efforts to support communities, particularly women, who constitute a significant segment of Nigeria’s informal economy.

Edu also commended the women of Borno State for their massive participation in the stakeholders’ engagement and acknowledged the support of the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, as well as other political and community stakeholders.

Borno State occupies a significant position in Nigeria’s electoral landscape. According to electoral figures supplied for this report, the state has 27 Local Government Areas, 312 electoral wards, and 5,071 polling units.

The state also has 2,765,165 registered voters, underscoring the significance of its electorate and the need for sustained grassroots political engagement across its three senatorial districts.