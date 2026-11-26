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Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced financial compensation and a house for each family of the 25 victims of the tragic Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gesture is aimed at supporting the bereaved families and honouring the memory and sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

The President announced the gesture during a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held in honour of the victims of the NAF ATR-42 aircraft crash.

He said the houses, located in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja, would be allocated to the immediate families of the deceased military personnel and civilians who were on board the aircraft.

Tinubu described the housing allocation as a demonstration of the nation’s appreciation for the sacrifices of the fallen personnel.

“As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja to the family of each of the military personnel who lost their lives in this accident.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their families a home,” he said.

The President added that the gesture would also be extended to the immediate families of the civilians on board the aircraft.

He further disclosed that he had approved financial compensation of N100 million for each of the bereaved families of the military personnel.

He assured the bereaved families that the government would remain committed to supporting them beyond the memorial ceremony.

According to him, “In addition to the flats, these officers’ families will receive N100 million each from this government.

“Long after the wreaths have faded, our commitment to these families must remain evergreen.”

The President also assured Nigerians that the 5 October aircraft crash would be thoroughly investigated, promising that the findings would inform improvements in military and civilian aviation safety.

“I assure the grieving nation that this accident will be thoroughly investigated. We will seek answers. We will learn the lessons. We will strengthen our military and civilian aviation safety standards. Our operational procedures and our institutional accountability will be strengthened. We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt,” he said.

Tinubu further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare, safety and operational capacity of the Armed Forces through modernisation, training and the provision of better equipment.

“A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build,” he added.

The President urged the bereaved families to remember the deceased for their service and contributions to the country, assuring them that their sacrifices would remain etched in the nation’s memory.