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***Coalition commends improved personnel welfare, Safe Schools Initiative, Mining Marshals, human rights compliance, intelligence-led operations

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the Joint Council of Civil Society Coalitions and Advocacy Movement in Nigeria (JOCCAMIN) has passed a joint vote of confidence in the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, and the entire leadership of the corps, describing his administration as a period of significant institutional reforms and professional development.

The coalition, comprising major organisations representing a wider civil society advocacy movement, made the declaration during a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Rev. Solomon Semaka said the endorsement followed an assessment of the corps’ institutional development, operational initiatives, personnel welfare and contributions to Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

Semaka said Prof. Audi had demonstrated commitment to repositioning the NSCDC through reforms focused on human rights, discipline, professionalism, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

According to him, “Under Prof. Audi, human rights is no longer a slogan in the NSCDC, it is a doctrine.”

The coalition also commended the emphasis on lawful rules of engagement and the reported disciplinary action against 66 personnel for various offences, including dismissal, compulsory retirement, demotion and warnings, following established disciplinary procedures and approvals by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

On personnel welfare, JOCCAMIN commended efforts to address inherited salary and promotion arrears, ensure prompt payment of salaries and allowances, implementation of the new minimum wage and incorporate applicable allowances into monthly emoluments.

It also highlighted the reported enrolment of personnel in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme administered by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), as well as the payment of N87,455,217 in Group Life Insurance benefits to beneficiaries of deceased and injured officers, adding that: “Welfare is not charity, it is strategy; and Audi has used it to build a motivated corps.”

The coalition further acknowledged the administration’s promotion reforms, citing a recent exercise in which approximately 22,000 personnel participated, with about 17,000 senior officers reportedly promoted after meeting the relevant requirements.

It described the exercise as an important step towards addressing career stagnation and improving morale, adding that: “Promotion is no longer about who you know. It is about what you have done, how you have served, and how you have performed.”

On school security, the organisations commended the NSCDC’s role in the Federal Government’s Safe Schools programme, particularly the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre at the Corps’ headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, which was flagged off on February 13, 2023.

They also acknowledged the reported nationwide vulnerability assessment identifying more than 81,000 schools with varying levels of security risks.

The coalition described the initiative as a critical intervention in protecting Nigeria’s educational future, declaring that: “Every child deserves the opportunity to acquire an education without fear of kidnapping, violence or insecurity.”

The coalition also described the establishment of the Mining Marshals, under the command of Assistant Commandant-General John Onoja Attah, as a significant intervention against illegal mining and the criminal exploitation of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

It said the specialised formation had undertaken operations involving arrests, closure of suspected illegal mining sites and efforts to disrupt criminal networks. The organisations urged the unit to sustain intelligence-led enforcement while respecting human rights and due process.

JOCCAMIN equally commended the creation of the Special Female Squad, describing it as an important step towards gender inclusion and specialised security operations, particularly in the protection of schools, children and vulnerable communities.

It noted that the deployment of trained female officers had expanded opportunities for women in frontline security operations. “Audi did not just talk about gender inclusion, he armed it, trained it, and deployed it,” the coalition stated.

On the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, the organisations acknowledged the corps’ anti-vandalism operations, efforts against crude oil theft and illegal refining, and the activities of the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad.

Citing figures attributed to the corps’ operational briefings, the coalition said the squad had recorded “more than 2,000 arrests, destroyed over 400 illegal refineries, prosecuted more than 1,000 suspects and secured several convictions”.

It also recognised the contributions of the Agro-Rangers in protecting farmers and agricultural communities, alongside technology-driven initiatives such as the N-Alerts system for reporting sexual and gender-based violence.

The organisations welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewal of Audi’s appointment for another five-year term, effective February 27, 2026, describing it as an opportunity to consolidate the reforms and strengthen the corps’ contribution to national security.

In its resolutions, the coalition called on the Federal Government “to provide the NSCDC with adequate funding, modern equipment, technology, logistics and improved personnel welfare”, while urging Nigerians and community leaders to cooperate with security agencies in protecting lives and property.

The coalition, however, clarified that its endorsement did not amount to a waiver of its responsibility to demand accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

It urged public commentators to verify information before publication, while maintaining that constructive criticism remained essential to public accountability.

The organisations concluded their declaration by stating: “We stand with the NSCDC. We stand with Prof. Audi. We stand with professionalism, human rights and national security.”

The organisations that jointly issued the declaration include the Centre for Human Rights and Accountability; College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils; Save Nigeria Movement; Freelance Journalists Federation; Centre for Transparency and Good Governance; Society for Peace and Human Rights Advocacy; and Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria.