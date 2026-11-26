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Chief Consultant Urologist at Kelina Hospital, Dr Celsus U. Undie, has raised the alarm over the unauthorised use of his image and cloned voice in a misleading online advertisement promoting a herbal product for men.

Undie, in a public disclaimer, said a video circulating on Facebook and other online platforms falsely portrayed him as endorsing and recommending a herbal product without his knowledge, consent or approval.

He disclosed that although the misleading advertisement had previously been reported to some online platforms and taken down, it had recently resurfaced in another form.

The urologist warned members of the public against relying on the claims in the advertisement, insisting that he had never recommended or prescribed the product, or any herbal product, to patients.

He also expressed concern over the use of artificial intelligence and voice-cloning technology to misrepresent his professional identity and associate him with an advertisement containing language he described as vulgar.

In his disclaimer, Undie stated:

“This is a public disclaimer on the unauthorised use of my image and cloned voice in a video currently circulating on Facebook and other online platforms. The video falsely portrays me as endorsing and recommending a herbal product for men, without my consent or approval. We reported this to some of the platforms, which took it down, but it again resurfaced in some other form recently.

“I have never recommended or prescribed this or any herbal product for any patient, nor do I use such vulgar language as was portrayed in this advertisement, because I am a professional, and medical doctors, by our ethical standards, do not advertise or endorse herbal products or even orthodox medications for the purpose of promoting a sale.

“I strongly dissociate myself from this video and the endorsement it purports to represent. Members of the public are advised to disregard the claims and representations contained therein.

“I call on the appropriate authorities and those responsible to immediately stop the unauthorised use of my image and voice, and for all such materials to be withdrawn from circulation immediately, to protect the innocent public. I reserve the right to take appropriate legal action to protect my name, image and professional reputation.”

The doctor urged the relevant authorities and those behind the advertisement to ensure that the misleading materials are immediately withdrawn from circulation.

He also reserved the right to pursue legal action against those responsible for the unauthorised use of his identity.

The incident highlights growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly voice cloning and image manipulation, to create deceptive advertisements and falsely associate professionals and public figures with commercial products.

Beyond the reputational damage to the individuals targeted, such advertisements could expose unsuspecting consumers to misleading health claims and potentially unsafe products.