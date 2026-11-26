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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday held a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragic crash of its ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The solemn ceremony, held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, brought together bereaved families, military officers, colleagues, friends and other dignitaries to pay their last respects to the deceased and honour their service and sacrifice.

The aircraft, which was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos on October 5, 2026, crashed in the Igbokoda area, claiming the lives of all 25 people on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

Speaking at the solemn memorial service, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the NAF owed the departed the dignity of remembrance and their families more than words spoken at a ceremony.

He said the stories of the deceased deserved to be told with accuracy, tenderness and gratitude.

He noted that the Service honoured not only the contributions of the departed but also the sacrifices their families had made throughout their lives, stressing that those sacrifices were real and must never be overlooked.

The CAS said: “We owe them respectful engagement, clear and honest communication, and attentive consideration of their welfare and legitimate concerns. The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working through the appropriate channels to provide information and assistance, and to treating each family with compassion. This obligation does not expire when the wreaths have been laid, when the cameras are switched off or when this gathering has ended.

“I recognise that questions remain about the circumstances of the accident and that uncertainty can deepen the pain of bereavement. The relevant investigation, as directed by Mr President, must be allowed to establish the facts through a thorough, impartial and evidence-based process. We will not substitute speculation for evidence or offer conclusions before they are properly published. We remain mindful of the importance of communicating verified information responsibly and learning every appropriate lesson.”

He said that seeking answers with professionalism and integrity was part of the respect the Service owed both those who died and those who mourned them.

Addressing the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, he said: “This tragedy calls us to reflect on the human purpose of our profession. Our aircraft, equipment, training and procedures matter because human lives matter. Let our remembrance be reflected in the seriousness with which we discharge our duties, the care we show one another and the attention we give to safety and professional standards. Let us honour our departed colleagues not through words alone, but through conduct worthy of their memory. Their service forms part of our institutional memory, and their loss must deepen our resolve to protect the people entrusted to our care.”

Turning to the bereaved families, he said: “I know that assurance can sound distant beside the reality of an empty place at home. I will not ask you to set aside your sorrow for the sake of this ceremony, nor pretend that the passage of time will ease it. There will be ordinary days when absence feels especially sharp—a family celebration, a milestone, a familiar song, a moment when you instinctively reach out for someone who is no longer there. In those moments, may you find understanding rather than impatience, companionship rather than isolation, and the freedom to remember your loved ones as fully as they deserve.”

He said NAF was a family bound by duty, loyalty and service, adding that its strength was tested most clearly by how it responded when members of that family suffered.

Political leaders and heads of military and security institutions who attended the ceremony included the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; and the host, Aneke.

Others included the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

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