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Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Prof. Kalu Idika Kalu, has called on governors of the South-east region to move beyond policy formulation and project announcements to delivering measurable improvements in citizens’ living standards.

Kalu made the call Thursday at the 2026 South-East Policy and Impact Conference, organised by the Policy and Impact Forum (PIF) in Enugu, with the theme, ‘Beyond Policies, Beyond Projects: Towards Impact.’

Delivering the keynote address, Kalu said that government policies should be evaluated based on their tangible effects on citizens, particularly in access to electricity, water, housing, employment and other indicators of improved living standards.

“There is the need to integrate policy design with implementation,” he said, warning that poorly conceived or inadequately monitored reforms could produce unintended consequences and worsen the conditions they were intended to address.

In an address, public affairs analyst, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, urged governments to balance the long-term benefits of economic reforms with the immediate hardships they impose on citizens, stressing that public complaints should inform policy adjustments rather than be dismissed.

He identified infrastructure, particularly rail transportation, as critical to reducing travel time and freight costs, attracting investments and stimulating regional economic growth.

“Federal development initiatives would achieve limited impact without institutional strength, cooperation and coordinated planning among South-east states,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of PIF, Mr. Agwu Amogu, said the conference was designed to examine major national reforms, identify implementation gaps and help South-east businesses and communities maximise emerging opportunities.

He said the forum would provide a platform for engagement with chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs and business owners to assess the practical effects of reforms and communicate stakeholders’ feedback to policymakers.