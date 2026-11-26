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Mental health advocate and founder of She Writes Woman (SWW), Hauwa Ojeifo has urged the Senate to harmonise two legislative proposals on suicide prevention and the decriminalisation of attempted suicide, warning that gaps in their provisions could undermine the intended reforms.

Ojeifo made the call at the public hearing on the National Suicide Prevention Bill, 2026 (SB. 730), organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Health. She asked lawmakers to consider the bill alongside the Executive Bill developed by the National Task Force on the Decriminalisation of Attempted Suicide, on which she serves. The task force, convened by the Coordinating Minister of Health, has undertaken two years of consultations involving ministries, survivors and legal experts.

According to Ojeifo, the proposals offer different approaches to legislative reform, and both require careful consideration.

She noted that one proposal provides for a shorter and more flexible amendment, leaving some details, including support services, safeguards and implementation arrangements, to regulations. The other provides a more extensive statutory framework but contains drafting issues that require attention.

Among the concerns she identified were an undefined exception relating to solitary confinement, a cross-referencing error in an indemnification clause and consent provisions that could permit intervention in an adult’s “best interest” without sufficiently protecting the individual’s right to make decisions.

She also highlighted a significant omission in both proposals: the absence of clear transitional provisions addressing people currently standing trial or already convicted under the provisions proposed for repeal.

Ojeifo urged the committee not to treat the legislative processes as competing efforts, but to examine their provisions together and ensure that the final legal framework is coherent, rights-respecting and capable of implementation.

Her submission was also informed by her personal experience. “I have attempted suicide multiple times. And this is not the first time I am sitting before this House. I recall vividly, six years ago, being the first person with a mental health condition to testify before this House,” she said.

She added that her position was guided by the principle of “nothing about us, without us”, insisting that survivors must have a meaningful role in shaping laws that directly affect them.

Beyond the drafting of the legislation, Ojeifo called for the retraining of frontline workers, investment in community-based crisis support and a broader national reorientation towards treating people experiencing suicidal distress with dignity.

“A good law on paper is not the same as a good law in practice,” she said.

Ojeifo maintained that the question was no longer whether attempted suicide should be decriminalised, but when the process would be completed and how effectively the resulting protections would be implemented.