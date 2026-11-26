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*NCATAA targets practical solutions to industry challenges, seeks action-oriented reforms in Nigerian, African aviation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

More than 70 aviation professionals from Nigeria and across Africa are expected to participate in a Pan-African Aviation Conference organised by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology Alumni Association (NCATAA) to examine industry challenges and chart a practical roadmap for sustainable growth.

The two-day conference, scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, is themed: “The Aviation Industry in Nigeria Today and the Way Forward.”

The forum is expected to bring together policymakers, regulators, airline and airport operators, aviation agencies, financiers, training institutions and other industry professionals to deliberate on the future of aviation in Nigeria and its contribution to African integration.

President of NCATAA, Ambassador Ali Magashi, said the conference was designed to move discussions beyond familiar industry concerns to concrete decisions and measurable outcomes.

“Nigeria cannot lead African aviation on potential alone. This conference is about moving from talk to measurable action – with timelines, owners and outcomes. We are bringing the people who make decisions into the same room as the people who live with the consequences,” he said.

Magashi said more than 70 leading aviation professionals would participate in seven strategic conversations, alongside an industry exhibition, interactive panel sessions and a leadership roundtable.

Key areas for discussion include aviation finance and insurance, airport infrastructure, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft maintenance, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and improved connectivity across the continent.

Other sessions will examine aviation safety, regulation and governance, airspace management, communication, navigation and surveillance, air traffic management, meteorology, aviation security, training and human capital development.

A special session will focus on women in aviation, while an executive leadership roundtable will examine the theme, “Where We Are Today and What Must Change in Nigerian Aviation.”

The conference will feature keynote addresses by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Regional Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development is also expected to deliver a ministerial policy address.

NCATAA leadership will present a position paper outlining its perspectives on the challenges and opportunities confronting the industry.

The association said discussions and recommendations from the conference would feed into a conference communiqué and Strategic Action Framework, intended to provide direction for implementation and accountability.

It stressed that the objective was to ensure that the gathering produced actionable recommendations rather than another round of discussions without tangible results.

NCATAA is the alumni association of the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, the country’s premier aviation training institution.

The association promotes professional excellence, aviation safety and the sustainable development of the aviation industry in Nigeria and across Africa.