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Godman Akinlabi

Climate commitments are only as meaningful as the institutions and systems capable of delivering them. The conclusion of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, offers an opportunity to examine the distance between global climate ambition and the realities confronting communities across developing countries. Financing remains critical, but money alone cannot build resilience, strengthen infrastructure or protect livelihoods. These outcomes depend on capable institutions, effective partnerships and locally grounded solutions that translate commitments into measurable impact.

This calls for broader recognition of the role faith-based organisations can play in the climate response. Beyond moral influence and advocacy, many have established institutions, community infrastructure, extensive networks and years of experience delivering social interventions. Properly equipped and supported, they can help translate climate finance into practical, accountable and community-centred action.

In my previous article, ‘Climate Change: Our Responsibility to Future Generations’, I examined every generation’s responsibility to safeguard the conditions for long-term prosperity. Climate change affects livelihoods, healthcare, education, infrastructure, economic opportunity and community resilience. At The Elevation Church, this commitment to investing in the future of the communities we serve is expressed through our Legacy Ministry, which provides the institutional platform for exploring how existing community development work can contribute to climate action. The conversation therefore extends beyond what faith-based organisations believe about stewardship to what their institutions can credibly deliver and how their community presence can support measurable, climate-aligned outcomes.

The Climate Finance Gap Requires Capable Delivery Institutions

The financing challenge remains considerable. The United Nations Environment Programme’s 2026 Adaptation Gap Report estimates that developing countries will require approximately US$305 billion annually by 2035 for adaptation, while international public adaptation finance from developed to developing countries reached only US$28.2 billion to US$31.7 billion in 2024.

However, the financing gap is not the only challenge. Available capital must be translated into credible projects, effective implementation and measurable community outcomes. Financing must reach well-designed projects, institutions able to execute them and communities where interventions can be sustained.

A climate-resilient hospital needs sound infrastructure, reliable energy, water systems, trained personnel and maintenance. A flood-resilient community needs drainage, responsible land-use planning, early-warning systems, preparedness and institutions able to coordinate action. An organisation may attract financing yet struggle to achieve impact without sound project preparation, technical expertise, governance, operational capacity and accountability.

For Africa, development priorities such as energy, healthcare, agriculture, transport and employment must account for climate risks, resilience, inclusion and sustainability.

Faith-based organisations can contribute because many operate where these priorities are urgent. Churches, mosques and other faith institutions run schools, healthcare facilities, shelters, community centres and social programmes. They support vulnerable households, mobilise volunteers, develop young people and maintain relationships formal development structures may struggle to establish. Yet community presence alone does not qualify an organisation for climate finance. Trust must be matched by technical competence, transparent governance, sound financial controls, safeguards and measurable outcomes.

From Community Trust to Institutional Climate Readiness

Faith-based organisations have an opportunity to move beyond being recognised solely as moral advocates and develop the capacity to participate meaningfully in climate finance and implementation. A promising intervention must become a properly defined project, with identifiable beneficiaries, technical specifications, implementation arrangements, cost estimates, financing requirements, environmental and social safeguards, and measurable outcomes.

Baselines and performance indicators must be established, and results monitored through credible reporting. Financial accountability must show how resources are received, allocated, monitored and accounted for. Governance must be clear, beneficiary information protected, and projected outcomes distinguished from independently verified results. These requirements enable partners and financiers to assess the credibility, viability and impact of proposed interventions.

Partnerships are equally critical because no single institution has every capability required to deliver climate solutions at scale. Governments provide policy direction and public infrastructure; development finance institutions and investors bring capital; technical organisations provide project design, engineering and measurement expertise; philanthropic institutions can support interventions that may not generate commercial returns; and community organisations contribute local knowledge, relationships and implementation experience.

Faith-based institutions must be prepared to contribute to this ecosystem, not operate outside it. Their community relationships and infrastructure can create valuable opportunities, but these must be developed with the technical, financial and institutional partners required for credible outcomes. Community trust can provide access and local understanding, while technical competence, governance and project readiness help turn that trust into investable, accountable interventions.

At The Elevation Church, this thinking informs our proposed Elevation Impact & Climate Finance Initiative (EICFI), developed with Carbonivity Limited as our technical and climate-finance architecture partner. The initiative seeks to organise selected elements of our Legacy Ministry ecosystem into a transparent pipeline of climate-aligned, measurable and finance-ready community development projects.

It provides a framework for assessing where existing programmes, facilities and community relationships can support credible climate interventions, with the technical expertise, financing structures, safeguards and accountability required for implementation. Existing social development infrastructure can provide a foundation for climate action where a demonstrable climate-related contribution can be established.

Legacy Ministry: The Vehicle for Climate-Aligned Community Impact

The Legacy Ministry is The Elevation Church’s vehicle for investing in the future of the communities it serves. It brings together our commitment to enduring social impact, community development, leadership, health, education and opportunity. Climate action carries the same responsibility to preserve the future, ensuring that progress today does not compromise tomorrow’s opportunities.

Through the proposed EICFI architecture, we are exploring how this commitment can extend into climate-aligned community development through four interconnected pilot areas, to be executed through the Legacy Ministry.

1. Sustainable and climate-smart legacy infrastructure. We are exploring assessments of selected community facilities, schools and healthcare assets for renewable energy, energy efficiency, water, sanitation and sustainable waste systems. The aim is to strengthen the reliability and environmental performance of infrastructure already serving communities, reduce environmental vulnerabilities and improve the resilience of facilities.

2. Circular economy and green enterprise. Waste management is an environmental challenge, but it also creates opportunities for enterprise and employment. Community collection, sorting, recycling and resource recovery, supported by qualified operators, can help develop viable businesses, particularly for young people and women. These models can connect environmental improvement with livelihoods and more sustainable communities.

3. Community resilience, education and inclusive livelihoods. Climate preparedness, environmental literacy, relevant skills and economic opportunity help communities respond to changing conditions. Existing platforms such as Find Your Voice Global and the Pistis Life and Leadership Institute can contribute through youth development, leadership capacity, mentorship and opportunity mobilisation. They can help strengthen the knowledge and skills communities need to respond to environmental and economic change, where interventions establish a clear climate-related contribution.

4. UBOMI climate-smart community health. UBOMI, the medical and surgical outreach of the Pistis Foundation, provides free consultations, surgeries, dental and eye care to underserved communities in Lagos, Ibadan and beyond. Healthcare depends on reliable electricity, safe water, sanitation, appropriate cold-chain systems and resilient clinical infrastructure. Assessing these needs through a climate lens can identify ways to improve continuity of care, resource efficiency and facility resilience while reducing environmental vulnerabilities.

These pilot areas reflect an important principle: existing social development infrastructure can provide a foundation for carefully designed climate interventions. The task is to identify genuine climate-aligned opportunities, develop them to appropriate technical and financial standards, and establish partnerships capable of delivering measurable results.

Healthcare, scholarships, shelter and poverty reduction remain valuable social interventions in their own right. They should be classified as climate-aligned only where a demonstrable connection to mitigation, adaptation, resilience, resource efficiency or an inclusive transition exists. The objective is not to retrofit a climate label onto every programme, but to identify credible opportunities and develop them with the rigour required.

The proposed EICFI architecture is working towards an indicative US$5 million catalytic funding mobilisation ambition over 24 months, alongside a follow-on project pipeline ambition of US$15 million to US$20 million. These are mobilisation and project-development targets, not funds already secured. Achieving them will require credible project preparation, institutional partnerships, appropriate financing instruments and rigorous validation.

Financing must reflect each intervention’s nature. Community healthcare and child protection may require philanthropic support and grants; infrastructure improvements may suit concessional financing or asset-based investment; and commercially viable recycling and green enterprise activities may attract recoverable or private capital following proper appraisal. The aim is not to turn every social programme into an investment proposition, but to ensure the right capital reaches the right projects and supports their intended outcomes and long-term sustainability.

Beyond Advocacy: Building the Capacity to Deliver

With COP31 concluded, the wider development community must pay greater attention to institutions capable of connecting global ambition with local implementation. Faith-based organisations should not be confined to moral voices in climate conversations when their infrastructure, relationships, programmes and networks may offer valuable pathways for delivery.

This opportunity must be approached with discipline. Community trust must be supported by institutional competence, social programmes by credible governance, and ambitions by projects that withstand technical scrutiny and demonstrate measurable value. Faith-based organisations must collaborate beyond familiar institutional boundaries because climate change does not respect religious, geographical or organisational divisions. Solutions must be inclusive, and benefits must reach people according to need rather than religious affiliation.

The Legacy Ministry represents The Elevation Church’s investment in the future of the communities we serve. The proposed EICFI architecture offers an opportunity to extend that commitment into the climate conversation by assessing and developing selected programmes and infrastructure into climate-aligned interventions capable of attracting appropriate partnerships and financing. These ambitions remain subject to project preparation, technical assessment, validation and implementation.

The direction is clear: strengthen the institutions, systems and partnerships required to protect progress and extend its benefits into the future. Meaningful climate action must be rooted in the capacity to deliver.

The Global South’s financing gap cannot be closed by capital alone. It requires credible institutions, project developers, technical partners, financiers and community organisations working together. Faith-based organisations belong in this ecosystem because of the institutions they have built, the communities they serve and the capacity they can develop. Their participation must be earned through readiness, partnerships and accountability.

In my previous reflection, I argued that a generation cannot call itself progressive if its prosperity undermines the conditions for future prosperity. Climate action gives that responsibility practical expression: preserving the future and building institutions capable of sustaining progress.

Global commitments matter, but their true value will be determined by what communities experience. The future depends on the institutions we strengthen, communities we invest in, partnerships we build and lives we improve. That is the work of legacy. This work must start today. It is a responsibility we share.

Godman Akinlabi is a renowned leadership expert, author, and the Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church. He is widely recognised as a leading voice on leadership, purpose, and personal transformation.

* Akinlabi is the Global Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church