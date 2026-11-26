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Funmi Ogundare

Former Paramount Skydance Africa Country Manager, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, recently unveiled LivDot, a live-event streaming and creator-commerce platform designed to connect Nigerian event organisers, artists and content creators with global audiences and unlock new revenue opportunities.

The platform, which combines live streaming, digital payments, production services and a marketplace for vetted photographers and videographers, will enable event organisers to distribute content globally, either free of charge or through paid access.

Akintunde-Johnson said the initiative was aimed at removing the limitations imposed by physical venues on the audience reach and commercial potential of live entertainment.

He explained that while a sold-out concert with a capacity of 5,000 people traditionally marks the end of its ticketing opportunities, LivDot could enable organisers to sell 50,000 or more streaming tickets to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora.

“For too long, the reach and economics of live events have been defined by the walls of the venue. We want to change that. A sold-out room should be the floor of an event’s audience and earning potential, not the ceiling,” he stated.

As part of its market entry strategy, LivDot is preparing to stream a series of concerts and live experiences exclusively during the forthcoming Detty December season.

The lineup includes concerts by BNXN, formerly known as Buju, on December 19; Fola on December 20; Oxlade on December 21; and Ruger on December 22, alongside other headline performances.

Other events scheduled for the platform include, ‘The Worship Project’, by The Fountain of Life Church on December 12; Saheed Osupa and ‘Friends White Party’, on December 25; as well as the Digital Product Growth Summit.

The platform is also targeting Nigerians in the diaspora who wish to participate in the country’s December entertainment activities without the cost and logistics of travelling home.

Akintunde-Johnson said LivDot would make it possible for Nigerians living in cities such as London, Houston and Toronto to experience concerts and other live events in Lagos in real time.

“Imagine being in London, Houston or Toronto and being able to experience the energy of Detty December concerts in real time. For fans who cannot make the trip, we are curing your fear of missing out by making Lagos’s live entertainment accessible to you wherever you are,” he said.

He noted that the platform would also create opportunities for African artists to engage international audiences more frequently without having to depend solely on occasional performances at major venues abroad.

According to him, musicians could organise performances in Nigeria and sell affordable digital tickets to fans across the world, using LivDot’s production, streaming and payment infrastructure to deliver the experience.

He added that the model could support intimate performances, exclusive sessions, album listening events and other fan engagement activities, enabling artists to earn directly from international audiences while strengthening their relationships with supporters.

“Artists should be able to perform more often, on their own terms, and earn directly from fans around the world. We want to make that commercially practical,” he said.

Beyond music concerts, Akintunde-Johnson said the platform was designed to serve a broader range of events, including birthday celebrations, weddings, comedy shows, cultural festivals, fashion shows and conferences.

He said the platform would help organisers reach people who, despite their interest, might be unable to attend events physically, thereby converting unmet audience demand into additional revenue.

Akintunde-Johnson, whose career spans entertainment and media brands including MTV Base, BET, Nickelodeon and comedy central in Nigeria, said LivDot would continue to expand partnerships with brands, show promoters, artists, event planners, production companies and other industry stakeholders.

He said the platform’s ambition was to ensure that the location of an event and the capacity of its venue no longer determined the size of its audience or the scale of its commercial opportunities.