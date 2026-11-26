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An appraisal of constitutional advocacy, landmark litigation, public service and the transformation of justice administration in Ondo State

By Hamza Nuhu Dantani

Introduction

There are offices in government whose stature is defined by the magnitude of the powers they wield; there are others whose greatness is measured not by the exercise of power, but by the wisdom, discipline and restraint with which it is deployed. The office of the Attorney-General occupies a singular place in the latter category. It is an office where power must be tempered by principle, political expediency subordinated to constitutional fidelity, and the imperatives of governance constantly reconciled with the demands of justice. For the Attorney-General, the ultimate test of public service is not merely how effectively government exercises its authority, but how faithfully that authority is restrained by the Constitution, guided by the rule of law and deployed in the service of justice. It is, therefore, an office where the greatest expression of power may sometimes lie in the courage to refrain from exercising

An Attorney-General is not merely the government’s advocate. He is also a guardian of the constitutional boundaries within which government must operate. He must defend the State without becoming an instrument of arbitrary power and protect the legitimate interests of the executive without undermining the independence of other institutions. The responsibility is not simply to ensure that government wins its cases, but to ensure that government remains governed by law.

This principle finds expression in the observation of the United States Supreme Court in Berger v. United States (1935): “But, while he may strike hard blows, he is not at liberty to strike foul ones.” Under Sections 195 and 211 of the 1999 Constitution, the Attorney-General of a State occupies a position of considerable constitutional responsibility. It is against this background that the sterling tenure of Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, OON, SAN, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State deserves examination.

The discerning leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa deserves particular commendation in this interrogation. Leadership is not merely about occupying public office; it is also about recognising talent, identifying capacity and placing the right people in positions where their experience can serve the public good. In appointing Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa demonstrated this quality of discernment.

It was a strategic choice that brought considerable legal experience and institutional reform-mindedness into the administration. The Governor deserves credit not only for identifying and bringing Ajulo to Ondo State, but also for providing the leadership space and support within which the Attorney-General could pursue an ambitious justice-sector reform agenda.

From Constitutional Litigation To Public Service

Appointed in February 2024 by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Dr. Ajulo brought to the office considerable experience in constitutional litigation, human rights advocacy, commercial law and arbitration. An alumnus of the University of Jos, where he obtained his LL.B. and LL.M. degrees, he also pursued doctoral research focusing on workers’ rights and corporate social responsibility. His professional journey included service at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chief Afe Babalola’s Emmanuel Chambers, Dr. Tunji Abayomi & Co. and Wole Adebayo’s House of Law before he established Kayode Ajulo & Co., popularly known as Castle of Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2023 and was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

Beyond the courtroom, one of the most enduring expressions of Dr Ajulo’s commitment to access to justice is his establishment of Egalitarian Mission for Africa, a non-profit organisation. Among its pioneering interventions is the Save-A-Prisoner-A-Day Initiative, through which, more than 5,000 prisoners benefited from free legal assistance and related interventions over a ten-year period. One notable case was that of Bamiteko Adeolu, a teenager in Ado-Ekiti who had been sentenced to death by the High Court of Ekiti State. Dr Ajulo took up his appeal, and the Court of Appeal overturned the death sentence, thereby saving the young man’s life.

His constitutional litigation background was also demonstrated in President, Federal Republic of Nigeria & Anor. v. National Assembly & Ors., Suit No. SC/CV/504/2022, in which he represented the National Assembly, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives against a suit instituted by President Muhammadu Buhari and the then Attorney-General of the Federation over Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022. On 24 June 2022, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously struck out the action for want of jurisdiction. The case placed him in the unusual position of defending the legislature against the President and the nation’s Chief Law Officer, raising important questions about the constitutional relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

His professional engagements have also extended beyond litigation into complex public-sector advisory work. Through Kayode Ajulo & Co. (Castle of Law), he provided legal and consultancy services in connection with the Paris Club refund exercise on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the 36 states of the Federation. The exercise facilitated the recovery and distribution of substantial multi-billion-dollar refunds to the states, representing a significant intervention in Nigeria’s intergovernmental fiscal relations.

His work in federalism is further reflected in the Supreme Court decision in Attorney-General of Lagos State & Ors. v. Attorney-General of the Federation, Suit No. SC/1/2008, concerning the National Lottery Act. The judgment affirmed the limits of federal legislative authority in matters within the residual legislative competence of states. In Ondo State, the Ministry of Justice has sought to give practical effect to the principles of state regulatory authority, including in the lottery and gaming sector.

The Ajulokay Agenda And The Repositioning Of The Ministry

Upon assuming office, Dr. Ajulo introduced the eight-point AJULOKAY Agenda as a framework for repositioning the Ministry of Justice and improving justice administration. Its priorities include access to justice, institutional reform, improved law enforcement procedures, professional development and welfare for law officers, obedience to court orders and the protection of vulnerable groups. One of its early initiatives was the engagement of 273 legal practitioners as honorary and technical advisers, drawing on the experience of senior practitioners, academics, retired judicial officers and younger lawyers to strengthen the Ministry’s professional capacity.

The Ministry’s role has also extended into policy development and legislative engagement. Policy papers and legislative proposals have been prepared and transmitted to the State House of Assembly for consideration, addressing issues of public importance and the welfare of the people. This reflects an understanding that a Ministry of Justice should do more than provide legal advice or defend government in court, it must also help shape the legal and policy framework through which government responds to society’s needs. The wider objective is to make the Ministry a proactive institution capable of anticipating legal challenges, supporting sound policy and translating governance priorities into effective legal reforms.

Strengthening The Judiciary And Protecting Property Rights

A major component of the administration’s justice-sector interventions has been the strengthening of the Judiciary. For many years, the statutory number of High Court judges in Ondo State remained at 24. The Ondo State High Court (Amendment) Law 2024 increased the statutory complement to 35, with six additional judges subsequently sworn in during October 2024. The administration also engaged additional legal officers, with 44 new lawyers reportedly recruited into the state’s legal service by 2026. Progress has also been made towards securing the financial autonomy of the Judiciary, recognising that judicial independence requires not only constitutional guarantees but also adequate resources and institutional support. The ultimate test, however, is whether these improvements translate into faster and more effective justice delivery.

Another significant intervention has been the protection of property rights and the campaign against land grabbing. Following an Executive Order issued by Governor Aiyedatiwa, the government enacted the Ondo State Property Protection and Documentation Law 2024, signed on 30 December 2024. The Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force, inaugurated on 28 May 2025, has responsibility for strengthening enforcement, with Dr. Ajulo serving as its Chairman. The appointment of 130 Justices of the Peace in November 2025 further supports efforts to strengthen community-level justice mechanisms. Together, these measures seek to replace unlawful occupation and self-help with documentation, lawful processes and institutional enforcement.

Access To Justice And A Long-Term Reform Framework

The effectiveness of justice-sector reform must ultimately be measured by its impact on ordinary citizens. Under Dr. Ajulo’s leadership, the Ministry has pursued initiatives intended to improve access to legal protection, particularly for people who cannot readily afford legal representation or navigate the justice system. The Office of the People Defender is part of this effort, alongside digital initiatives involving electronic legal resources, criminal records management and improved legal-service processes. The 2026 amendments to the Ondo State Office of the Public Defender Law and the Ondo State Law Commission Law also represent efforts to strengthen the statutory foundations of public legal services and law reform.

A further expression of this long-term approach is the Ten-Year Justice Sector Development Plan (2027–2037), with Ondo State as its pilot jurisdiction. Covering 20 strategic pillars, the plan addresses judicial infrastructure, digital justice, access to justice, institutional independence, criminal justice reform, professional development and legislative modernisation. Its proposed initiatives include Ondo Digital Justice, envisioned as a Court Without Walls; Justice City and Justice Service Hubs; the People Defender; the Ondo Government Legal Service; and a Justice Academy for professional training. The plan’s significance lies in its attempt to establish a framework that can outlive the tenure of any individual officeholder. Its real value will depend on implementation, continuity and measurable improvements in the delivery of justice.

The constitutional debate over state policing also forms part of the wider reform conversation. Drawing on the experience of Amotekun, Dr. Ajulo has engaged with the need for security arrangements that respond to local realities while remaining subject to constitutional safeguards, professional standards and accountability. As Chief Law Officer, his responsibility includes ensuring that any emerging framework is legally sound and consistent with constitutional democracy.

Professional Leadership, Staff Welfare And Institutional Devt

Dr. Ajulo’s engagement with the legal profession extends beyond government service. His leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association’s pioneer Mentorship Committee reflects his interest in preparing younger lawyers for the demands of professional practice. He has also maintained an interest in legal education and institutional leadership, including participation in the Cambridge Advanced Leadership Programme at Cambridge Judge Business School in November 2026, which engaged contemporary issues such as innovation, artificial intelligence, geopolitics and the future of work.

Within the Ministry, there has also been an improvement in staff morale, welfare and professional confidence. State Counsel are reportedly better equipped and more motivated in the discharge of their responsibilities. One judge, commenting on the change, remarked that in all his years on the Bench he had rarely, if ever, seen a State Counsel arrive in court in a well-maintained, brand-new official vehicle, chauffeur-driven. So impressed was he by the presentation that he expressed a desire to return to the Ministry of Justice. The observation, beyond the vehicle itself, points to the importance of restoring dignity and confidence to public legal service.

The physical environment of the Ministry has also undergone improvement, with a more organised and professional outlook. Governor Aiyedatiwa has additionally approved the construction of a dedicated building for the Ministry, which would provide a permanent institutional home suited to its responsibilities. Staff recognition has complemented these improvements. At a post-NBA Annual General Conference event, Dr. Ajulo personally rewarded five legal officers with #1 million each, disbursing #5 million from his private funds, while also extending welfare gestures to non-legal staff. These measures underline the importance of recognising the contributions of both legal and non-legal personnel to the effective functioning of the institution.

A Philosophy Of Service: Government And The People As Clients

There is a philosophy underpinning Dr. Ajulo’s approach to public service. He has described the Governor as his Client-in-Chief while regarding every citizen of Ondo State as a client whose interests deserve attention and representation. This reflects an understanding that the Attorney-General’s responsibility cannot be reduced to protecting the interests of the government in power. Government must be advised and defended in ways that remain consistent with the Constitution, the law and the public interest. It also helps explain why his role has extended beyond conventional legal representation to communicating government policy, explaining decisions and addressing issues affecting the people.

Conclusion: Measuring The Office By What It Leaves Behind

Ultimately, the true measure of Dr. Ajulo’s stewardship as Attorney-General will lie not merely in the cases won, policies introduced or reforms initiated, but in the strength of the institutions he leaves behind and the enduring principles he upholds.

His legacy will be defined by the durability of his reforms and their capacity to transcend his tenure.

Governments will change, officeholders will depart, and political seasons will pass; but institutions founded on sound principles must endure. For, in the final analysis, the law is greater than the lawyer, the Constitution greater than the government, and justice greater than the office through which it is administered.

It is against these enduring imperatives, rather than the fleeting measures of political acclaim or official accomplishment, that his stewardship must ultimately be judged.

For the true test of leadership lies not in the power once wielded, but in the principles faithfully upheld; not in the authority once exercised, but in the institutions firmly established; and not in the honours enjoyed in office, but in the legacy that withstands the passage of time.

When the tenure ends, the titles fade and the applause falls silent, it is only the enduring strength of institutions and the fidelity to principle that will speak for the man who once held the office.

*Hamza Nuhu Dantani, Esq, a Legal Practitioner, writes from Abuja.