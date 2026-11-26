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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Grief engulfed Tafi Gana community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State after gunmen launched a deadly midnight attack that left no fewer than 16 persons dead and four others injured.

The attackers reportedly stormed the hamlet of Kyie Ihwien near Jebbu Miango at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, shooting indiscriminately and unleashing terror on sleeping residents.

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) said the assailants, armed with assault rifles and other dangerous weapons, carried out the attack under the cover of darkness before fleeing the area.

Among those killed were women, youths and children, including a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old teenager, in what community leaders described as one of the deadliest attacks on the area in recent times.

Confirming the incident, the traditional ruler of the area, Nggwe Gado Dama, said security agencies, including personnel from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Bassa and Operation Enduring Peace, had been alerted and were at the scene.

The IDA condemned the killings and urged residents to remain calm and avoid reprisals, while calling on security agencies to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice for the victims.

The association also expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and the entire Irigwe nation, praying for the repose of the souls of the victims and comfort for those affected by the tragedy.

The latest massacre is expected to renew concerns over the persistent wave of violence in Plateau communities, where recurring attacks have continued to claim lives and displace residents.

As families mourned their loved ones, the community appealed for urgent government intervention to halt the cycle of bloodshed and restore lasting peace to the area.